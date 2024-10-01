BAM ARTISTS USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF MUSIC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new artist management company, founded by Jonny Beaulieu, launches with their first signed artist, Rachel Ruzumna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BAM Artists , also known as Beaulieu Artist Management, launches today with entrepreneur Jonny Beaulieu at the helm of the exciting new endeavor.BAM Artists aims to bring the art of music making back to its roots and create environments that prioritize mental for artists and foster a space where artists can flourish as people and creatives. BAM Artists plans to partner with like-minded musicians that believe in the true art form of music, songwriting, and performance as they strive to provide the tools and resources their artists need to navigate the oftentimes challenging and tumultuous waters of the industry.“We are a collective of storytellers,” said Founder of BAM Artists, Jonny Beaulieu.“We are proud to begin our journey fostering a new generation of incredibly gifted musicians and songwriters that want to tell a story through their music – and we're doing it through a new lens that's challenging the old industry standards of what it takes to be successful. We're ushering in a new era of true artistry.”With a growing client roster already at launch, BAM Artists is proud to introduce their first signed artist, Rachel Ruzumna. The 24 year-old singer-songwriter hailing from Chicago, fuses elements of pop and blues with a soulful voice beyond her years. She is currently working on her debut album with BAM Artists and can currently be found performing on stages throughout Los Angeles.“I am so excited to be teaming up with BAM as their first signed artist!” said singer-songwriter Rachel Ruzumna.“We are working on an LP that I am beyond excited to share. I aspire to connect and make people feel seen through my music.”To learn more about BAM Artists and to discover more about their growing lineup of artists, follow along on Instagram at @BAMartists and online at .Media Contact:...

