Philosophy Unveils Rated R Campaign Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar To Challenge The Fear Surrounding Retinol In Skincare

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermatologist-endorsed beauty brand, philosophy, is teaming up with legendary Sarah Michelle Gellar to launch its bold new campaign designed to demystify retinol use. Inspired by Gellar's legacy in horror films, the campaign cleverly plays on the association with fear to address the unnecessary trepidation many consumers feel about incorporating retinol into their skincare routines.

philosophy hero campaign video - movies should be scary, skincare shouldn't be

Sarah Michelle Gellar stars in a horror-film-inspired digital spot for philosophy's new Ultimate Miracle Worker Face & Neck Cream, as shown in these behind-the-scenes photos. (Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss)

In honor of philosophy's latest innovation, the Ultimate Miracle Worker Face & Neck Cream , Gellar stars in the brand's short horror film that aims to remove the fear surrounding retinol use. As a nod to her scary movie roots, the campaign empowers customers to embrace their clinical-strength retinol, without irritation, proving that while movies should be scary, skincare shouldn't be.

The cinematic campaign, directed by Joe Pernice, produced by Rich Salamone, and filmed by renowned horror Director of Photography Jason Krangel, who is known for his work on multiple blockbuster horror films, presents a chillingly creative edge. The short film will be shared across philosophy's and Sarah Michelle Gellar's social media channels, with further amplification by additional content creators who will stitch their own horror renditions to the campaign on social media.

"At philosophy, we design our products to deliver real results, leveraging our decades of research and patented formulas with actives that don't have to hurt to work. This commitment rings true with our new Ultimate Miracle Worker Face & Neck Cream and guided the direction of this campaign that skincare shouldn't be scary – we'll leave that to the movies," said Andrea DiNunzio, GM of Luxury Skincare at philosophy. "By partnering with a beloved actress in the scary movie space like Sarah Michelle Gellar, we can effectively convey this messaging in a lighthearted way that appeals to our consumer, and we are excited to see it come to life."

About philosophy:

philosophy is a beauty brand that goes beyond skin to connect the mind, body, and soul. Our dermatologist-endorsed skincare, enhanced fragrances, and transformative bath & body are designed with love and care and formulated to deliver real results, blending the science and beauty of both skin and mind, so you can look, live, and feel your absolute best.



