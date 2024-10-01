First Responders Children’S Foundation Announces $120,000 In Grants For Scholarships To Children Of NYPD And FDNY First Responders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsors Include: Scooter Braun, Patrick Cantlay, CSX Pride In Service, Devon Energy, Ford's Garage, Home Clean Heroes, Niagara Bottling, Rosewood Foundation, Smiling Rocks, Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, Universal Group Nashville, and Victoria Ovis – Louis Vuitton

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)3 organization dedicated to serving the children of U.S. first responders including firefighters, officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers, is pleased to announce that it will be providing 81 scholarship awards this year, totaling over $120,000, to children of NYPD and FDNY first responders.

“The First Responders Children's Foundation continues to see a surge in scholarship applications, a stark reminder of the immense financial burdens faced by families within the first responder community,” said Jillian Crane, President and CEO of the First Responders Children's Foundation.“With the rising costs of college and living expenses, it's becoming increasingly challenging for these families to make ends meet. That's why we're grateful to our donors and corporate sponsors for their support, which enables us to provide critical financial assistance to these deserving students. We will continue to work tirelessly to address the growing need, recognizing that the sacrifices made by first responders' families warrant our support. By helping them overcome these financial hurdles, we can ensure that these children have every opportunity to thrive and reach their full potential.”

Nationwide, FRCF proudly awarded over $1.036 million in scholarships, distributing over 360 scholarships to deserving students this year. Notably, 16% of these scholarships were granted to first-generation college students, while over 60% supported children whose parents died or were disabled in the line of duty. Over the past five years, the FRCF Scholarships program has awarded over 1,700 scholarships and a remarkable $4.9 million, paving the way for brighter futures.

"I am incredibly grateful to FRCF for awarding me this scholarship. FRCF's support has not only eased my financial worries but has also inspired me to pursue my dreams with renewed determination to make both my mother, a former NYPD detective, and FRCF proud of me. Thank you to everyone who made this scholarship possible but most of all thank you for believing in me and investing in my future,” said Adriana Hendrickson-Slack, FRCF scholarship recipient.

Thanks to FRCF donors and corporate sponsors, in addition to offering scholarships to children of first responders, FRCF provides first responder families with bereavement grants, emergency financial hardship grants, and free mental health counseling. FRCF also has a robust community engagement program to help forge lasting relationships that build trust, inspire future first responders, and strengthen the bonds between communities and public safety agencies nationwide.

Generous supporters of the FRCF scholarship program include Scooter Braun and The Braun Foundation; Patrick Cantlay; Cradlepoint/Verizon; CSX Pride in Service; Devon Energy; Ford's Garage; Home Clean Heroes; Niagara Bottling; PricewaterhouseCoopers; Rosewood Foundation; Smiling Rocks; T-Mobile; Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA); Universal Music Group Nashville, and Victoria Ovis – Louis Vuitton.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION (FRCF)

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF was founded over 22 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION

38 EAST 32 ND STREET · SUITE 602 · NEW YORK, NEW YORK · 10016 · (646) 822·4236

First Responders Children's Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Our EIN / tax ID number is 05-0536854.

Press Contact: Natalie Maniscalco

...

845.659.6506