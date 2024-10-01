New Composition Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Committees Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The updated composition of the Milli Majlis [the Parliament] committees in Azerbaijan has been announced, according to Azernews . A total of 15 committee members have been named following held during a recent parliamentary session.

The committees include:



Policy and State Building Committee

Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Committee

Human Rights Committee

Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Committee

Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee

Agrarian Policy Committee

Labor and Social Policy Committee

Regional Affairs Committee

Science and Education Committee

Culture Committee

International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee

Health Committee

Family, Women, and Children Affairs Committee

Youth and Sports Committee Public Associations and Religious Institutions Committee.

For information, per the result of the parliamentary elections held on 01 September, members were elected across 125 constituencies.