New Composition Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Committees Announced

10/1/2024 10:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The updated composition of the Milli Majlis [the Parliament] committees in Azerbaijan has been announced, according to Azernews . A total of 15 committee members have been named following elections held during a recent parliamentary session.

The committees include:

  • legal Policy and State Building Committee
  • Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Committee
  • Human Rights Committee
  • Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Committee
  • Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee
  • Agrarian Policy Committee
  • Labor and Social Policy Committee
  • Regional Affairs Committee
  • Science and Education Committee
  • Culture Committee
  • International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee
  • Health Committee
  • Family, Women, and Children Affairs Committee
  • Youth and Sports Committee
  • Public Associations and Religious Institutions Committee.

For information, per the result of the parliamentary elections held on 01 September, members were elected across 125 constituencies.

