New Composition Of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Committees Announced
Date
10/1/2024 10:10:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The updated composition of the Milli Majlis [the Parliament]
committees in Azerbaijan has been announced, according to
Azernews . A total of 15 committee members have
been named following elections held during a recent parliamentary
session.
The committees include:
legal Policy and State Building Committee
Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Committee
Human Rights Committee
Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Committee
Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee
Agrarian Policy Committee
Labor and Social Policy Committee
Regional Affairs Committee
Science and Education Committee
Culture Committee
International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations
Committee
Health Committee
Family, Women, and Children Affairs Committee
Youth and Sports Committee
Public Associations and Religious Institutions Committee.
For information, per the result of the parliamentary elections
held on 01 September, members were elected across 125
constituencies.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108735129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.