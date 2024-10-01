Owners Of Certain Chevrolet And GMC Trucks Can Claim Cash From A $35 Million Settlement. Estimated Payments Range From $400 - $12,700

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JND Notification

Chapman, et al. v. General Motors LLC, No. 2:19-cv-12333-TGB-DRG.

What is this about?

Plaintiffs claim that General Motors LLC's ("GM") model year 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks with a Duramax diesel 6.6L V8 LML engine were equipped with a defective high-pressure injection pump known as the CP4 that is unreasonably fragile and susceptible to catastrophic failure. Plaintiffs claim that Class Trucks owners have suffered economic damages as a result of the alleged defect. This lawsuit does not involve any claims for personal injuries. GM denies any wrongdoing and has asserted a number of defenses. The Court has not decided who is right or wrong. Instead, the Parties have agreed to the Settlement to avoid the costs, risk, and delays associated with further litigation.

Who is included?

You are a Class Member if you purchased a Class Truck from a GM-authorized dealer in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, or Texas from March 1, 2010 through September 13, 2024. Class Trucks include model year 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra diesel trucks equipped with 6.6L Duramax engines and Bosch "CP4" high-pressure diesel fuel pumps. To check whether you have a Class Truck, enter your VIN using the VIN lookup tool at .

What does the Settlement provide?

If approved, the Settlement will provide cash payments and other valuable benefits to Class Members, including:



$30 million to pay Class Members who paid out of pocket for a CP4 repair that was not covered by warranty (the "Repair Fund"). The cash you may get depends on how many valid claims are received, and payments could range from $6,356 to $12,712 .

$5 million to pay Class Members who no longer own their trucks and did not pay out of pocket for a CP4 repair (the "Former Owner Fund"). The payment you may get depends on how many valid claims are received, and payments could range from $400 to $800 . Cash back for future repairs from a Partial Repair Reimbursement Program. The "Reimbursement Program" provides future warranty coverage by reimbursing 50% of costs paid for a CP4 repair performed at a GM-authorized dealership on or after the date of Final Approval of this settlement. The Reimbursement Program ends 12 months after Final Approval or when the truck reaches 200,000 miles (whichever occurs first). We do not yet know when the 12-month future warranty period will begin because the Court has not yet issued Final Approval. The earliest the Court might issue Final Approval is at the Final Approval Hearing on January 21, 2025.

How do I get a payment?

To get a cash payment, file a claim online at . You may also download a Claim Form or request one by calling 1-866-848-0815 or emailing [email protected] . The deadline to file Claim Forms is six months after Final Approval, which could be as early as July 21, 2025 . Check

regularly for updates.

How do I get a cash back payment under the Reimbursement Program?

You must obtain and pay for a CP4 repair or replacement at a GM-authorized dealership on or after the date of Final Approval, then you can complete the Reimbursement Request Form, available at , by calling 1-866-848-0815, or by emailing [email protected] . The deadline to file a Reimbursement Request Form is 60 days after the date the repair was performed .

Your other options.



Get out of the Settlement / Exclude Yourself . If you don't want to be a part of this settlement, request exclusion and get out of it. You will not receive cash or future warranty coverage. This is the only option that allows you to be part of any other lawsuit against GM about the legal claims in this case. The deadline to exclude yourself is December 12, 2024 . Object . Write to the Court about why you don't like the Settlement. The deadline to object is December 12, 2024 .

For more details about your rights and options and how to exclude yourself or object, go to .

What happens next?

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing on January 21, 2025 to consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate, and how much to pay and reimburse Class Counsel and Class Plaintiffs. The Court has appointed the law firms of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez LLP (n/k/a Hilliard Law), and The Miller Law Firm P.C. as Class Counsel. Class Counsel will ask the Court to award reasonable attorneys' fees and expenses up to $15 million (including costs) for litigating this case and securing this settlement. These attorneys' fees and expenses are completely separate from the $35 million available to Class Members. Class Counsel will also ask the Court for service awards of $5,000 for each of the 11 Class Plaintiffs. Service awards will not affect the $35 million fund for Class Member payments. You or your attorney may ask to speak at the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to.

Questions?

For more information, including the Settlement Agreement and a Detailed Notice that summarizes the terms of the Settlement, visit . For questions, you can email [email protected] , call toll-free 1-866-848-0815, or write GM Fuel Pump Settlement, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91445, Seattle, WA 98111. You may also access the Court's publicly available legal files at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit, Michigan .

