Consumers Could Be Doing More To Age Well: Country Life Vitamins® Survey Reveals Significant Knowledge Gap In Key Aging Factors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A new survey commissioned by Country Life® Vitamins during Healthy Aging Month reveals that Americans are increasingly focused on long-term health, yet less than half are aware of key biological processes like telomere health, glycation, and stem cell function that significantly affect aging. The survey of over 1,000 U.S. adults found that while 67% actively engage in healthy habits such as exercise, balanced diets, and supplements, awareness of these vital aging-related processes is low.

Continue Reading

Country Life Vitamins developed Ageless Theory supplements to address aging at the cellular level

Country Life Vitamins Ageless TheoryTM supplements combine the latest scientific research with high-quality, natural ingredients to address aging at the cellular level. Each product is specifically formulated to target key biological processes, Telomere SupportTM helps maintain telomere length, Anti-Glycation SupportTM combats the harmful effects of glycation, Stem Cell SupportTM enhances the body's natural regenerative abilities

Post this





Americans are committed to healthy aging but lack information

The survey shows that 65% of respondents believe steps to support healthy aging should begin in their 30s, reflecting a proactive approach to health. This early focus on prevention demonstrates a shift in how Americans view aging, with many recognizing the importance of protecting their health before visible signs of aging appear. However, the survey also uncovered gaps in knowledge, with only 16.6% of respondents aware of telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes that shorten with age. Even fewer, just 6%, were familiar with glycation, a process in which sugar molecules damage proteins and accelerate aging. Only 10.1% of participants knew about stem cells and their regenerative potential.

"Americans clearly want to live healthfully and age well, but there's a knowledge gap when it comes to understanding the science behind aging," says Sharon Paguio, senior director of marketing and business development at Country Life Vitamins. "By addressing cellular aging through solutions like telomere health, anti-glycation measures, and stem cell support, consumers can take more effective steps toward maintaining vitality as they age."

Key Survey Findings:



65% believe healthy aging steps should start in their 30s.

92% of respondents believe vitamins and supplements can support healthy aging, with 67% already using them.

55.3% of respondents were unaware of telomeres, highlighting a significant gap in knowledge about cellular aging.

63.6% were not familiar with glycation, a key factor in protein damage and aging.

55% lacked knowledge about stem cell function and its regenerative health potential. Younger adults, particularly those in their 30s and 40s, are more concerned with skin health, with 59% focused on hydration and 46% on preventing wrinkles.

The survey revealed that healthcare professionals are the most trusted source for health information, followed by websites and social media. Country Life Vitamins offers these everyday tips to support long-term health:

: Eat nutrient-dense foods rich in antioxidants to protect cells from damage.: Aim for 7-9 hours/night of quality sleep to support cellular repair.: Regular exercise helps maintain cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and mental clarity.: Incorporate mindfulness practices like yoga or meditation to reduce stress.: Drinking water maintains skin elasticity and reduces visible signs of aging.: Consider supplements that target cellular aging, such as Country Life's Ageless TheoryTM line.

Ageless TheoryTM – Country Life supplements for healthy aging support

In response to the growing demand for solutions targeting the root causes of aging, Country Life Vitamins developed

Ageless TheoryTM

supplements, combining the latest scientific research with high-quality, natural ingredients to address aging at the cellular level. Each product is specifically formulated to target key biological processes

Telomere SupportTM

helps maintain telomere length,

Anti-Glycation SupportTM

combats the harmful effects of glycation,

Stem Cell SupportTM

enhances the body's natural regenerative abilities. Together, these supplements provide a comprehensive approach to healthier aging, empowering individuals to take control of their aging journey with evidence-based, targeted solutions. For more information, visit

.

About the Survey

Commissioned by Country Life Vitamins, conducted by Centiment among 1,028 U.S. adults from Sept 24-26, 2025. Margin of error: +/- 2 percentage points.

About Country Life Vitamins

Country Life, a leader in natural health, was founded in 1971. Its family of brands includes Country Life Vitamins , BioChem®

and Desert Essence . Its manufacturing facility is based in Hauppauge, New York and is an NSF-GMP registered facility.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact: Sarah Eykyn

Essenza Communications

[email protected]

205/239.6445



SOURCE Country Life Vitamins

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED