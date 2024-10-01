Harassed Over Loan, Three Of A Family Commit Suicide In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Harassed by the officials and other people owing a debt of Rs 60 lakh, three members of a family, including a girl aged seven committed in Bikaner on Tuesday.

IG Om Prakash Paswan said that three of a family including Rahul Maru, his wife Ruchi Maru and daughter Aradhya (7), who lived in Jai Narayan Vyas Colony, were found dead in the room on Tuesday.

“The condition of Rahul's son Chaitanya (14) is critical and was admitted to PBM Hospital. The bodies of all three have been kept in the mortuary. The reason quoted for suicide in the note is debt and harassment of banks and other people,” said IG Paswan.

He said that Chaitanya informed the police that his father gave the family members some medicine at 10 pm on Monday.

“Papa gave medicine to everyone at 10 pm on Monday night. I also took this medicine but I vomited while studying at night. Then I fell asleep. When I woke up at 10 am, my mother, father and sister were lying on the bed. Blood was coming out of their mouths,” said Chaitanya.

He said that he called his aunt Manisha and uncle Ashok Maru.“Aunt came first then came my uncle. Landlord Abhishek also lives nearby. Neighbours also came and then we informed the police,” he added.

Rahul Maru was running a wholesale medical shop while his wife Ruchi had a brain haemorrhage. He had taken a loan of about Rs 60 lakh due to his wife's illness. He had also sold his house, car and other belongings to repay the loan but still could not pay it fully.

Reportedly, creditors were harassing him. After selling his house, Rahul was living in a rented house in Jai Narayan Vyas Colony.