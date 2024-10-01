Honoring The Elderly: A Treasure Trove Of Wisdom In Our Fast-Paced World

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In today's fast-paced, technology-driven world, youth may take center stage, but the role of the elderly remains invaluable. While younger generations actively participate in shaping modern society, the wisdom and life experiences of the elderly offer irreplaceable insights. Their ideas, though sometimes rooted in the past, contribute a unique perspective that positively impacts both families and society. It's essential to recognize and honor their contributions, cherishing their presence and the guidance they provide.

Elderly individuals are not only blessings to their families but also assets to society as a whole. They bring stability, knowledge, and a deep connection to family traditions. Regardless of religion or cultural norms, respect for the elderly is a universal value. Their life experiences foster family growth and social well-being, offering wisdom drawn from years of personal experiences.

One of the most critical roles of older generations is bridging the gap between the past and present. They help new generations stay connected to their heritage, passing down stories, values, and traditions that anchor us in our roots. This connection fosters unity within families and ensures continuity in society.

Recognizing their importance, the United Nations General Assembly established October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons in 1990. This day raises awareness about the issues affecting the elderly, focusing on their rights and well-being. The day reminds us of the value of wisdom that comes with age and the guidance the elderly can offer younger generations.

Islam, like many other religions and cultures, emphasizes the importance of respecting and caring for the elderly. Honoring and caring for older individuals, whether parents, relatives, or others, is a significant obligation in Islam. Through this act, one seeks closeness to Allah. Psychology also acknowledges that older persons exhibit behaviors shaped by their experiences, showing resilience and emotional maturity.

Old age can bring unique challenges. Some elderly individuals may become more sensitive or nostalgic, while others pursue new interests and embrace social interactions. It's not uncommon for older individuals to exhibit childlike behaviors, needing attention and companionship as they reminisce about their golden days. They may long for someone to listen to their stories and share their life experiences.

As a member of the Pakhtoon family, I feel proud of the respect we show to our elders. In our culture, older individuals are symbols of wisdom, love, and care, and they are far from being a burden. Instead, they are seen as sources of good fortune. This cultural value of honoring elders is something I deeply cherish.

On this International Day of Older Persons, I want to convey a message to the youth: Embrace the opportunity to show love and care for your elders. Once they're gone, you can't turn back time, and missing that chance will leave you with regret. Let's cherish them while we still can, showing them the respect and care they truly deserve.