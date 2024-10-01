(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 1 in 4 women will experience severe intimate partner physical violence in their lifetime. Thrive Causemetics , the beauty brand that gives back, is committed to changing those statistics. For every product purchased, Thrive Causemetics donates to help communities thrive. This October, the brand is honoring and celebrating community members and advocates dedicated to making a difference with the launch of the Limited Edition Dream & Glow ChaserTM Blush + Highlighter Duos . $100,000 in proceeds from these palettes will benefit Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Giving Partners *

NEW Dream & Glow ChaserTM Blush + Highlighter Duos for Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness

NEW Dream & Glow ChaserTM Blush + Highlighter Duos for Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness

"I founded Thrive Causemetics in my one-bedroom apartment a decade ago after losing my best friend to cancer. From the start, supporting our community through their most difficult battles has been at the core of our mission," Karissa Bodnar , Thrive Causemetics Founder and CEO said. "Cancer became our largest giving initiative, and domestic violence quickly followed as a cause we're deeply committed to. With the launch of the Dream & Glow ChaserTM Blush + Highlighter Duos, we are honoring the strength and resilience of survivors and advocates who inspire us every day, while empowering our community to create real change. Together, we can all thrive."

Thrive Causemetics has donated over $37 million to Breast Cancer Awareness through 98 Giving Partners, including Keep A Breast , National Breast Cancer Foundation , Pink Ribbon Good , and Fighting Pretty , and the brand has donated over $16 million to Domestic Violence Awareness, supporting 86 partners such as Peace Over Violence , RAINN , Positive Results Center , and Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence .

The Dream & Glow ChaserTM Blush + Highlighter Duos

are available to shop exclusively on thrivecausemetics on Oct. 1, 2024.

*Up to $50,000 of the proceeds from each palette sold in the month of October will be donated in support of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness.

ABOUT Thrive Causemetics

Thrive Causemetics

and Bigger Than Beauty Skincare

is a high-performance makeup and skincare company with a "bigger than beauty" mission. All of the products are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without parabens and sulfates. For every product purchased, Thrive Causemetics donates to help communities thrive. Since 2015, Thrive Causemetics has donated over $150 million in funds and products to over 600 Giving Partners.

SOURCE Thrive Causemetics

