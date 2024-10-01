Insolvency Software Market To Reach $4.5 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 11.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration of AI and offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global insolvency software market NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Insolvency Software Market by Component (Solution and Services), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Application (Document Management, Transaction Management, Reporting, Compliance and Creditor Management)) by Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Government, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the insolvency software market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The global insolvency software market is experiencing growth due to surge in bankruptcy filings, regulatory compliance, and technological advancements. However, high implementation costs hinder market growth.

Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 $4.5 Billion CAGR 11.9% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Component, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Region. Drivers Surge in Bankruptcy Filings Regulatory Compliance Technological Advancements Opportunities Integration of AI and Automation Restraint High Implementation Costs

Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Segment Highlights

The services segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, owing to its comprehensive features, ease of integration, and ability to streamline complex insolvency processes, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses and insolvency practitioners. However, the services segment is projected to attain the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for customization, technical support, and maintenance services that enhance the effectiveness and longevity of insolvency software solutions.

The large organization segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By organization size, the large organization segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to its substantial resources, complex insolvency cases requiring advanced solutions, and a higher propensity to invest in comprehensive software systems for managing extensive financial operations. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to attain the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing adoption of digital solutions, rising bankruptcy rates among SMEs, and the need for cost-effective, efficient insolvency management tools.

The document management segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the document management segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to its ability to streamline and automate administrative processes associated with insolvency management, enhancing efficiency and accuracy. In addition, this segment is particularly important for managing financial transactions, reporting, compliance, and creditor management, which are critical aspects of insolvency proceedings. However, the financial transaction management segment is projected to attain the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for real-time monitoring capabilities to predict unforeseen financial risks. The segment ability to provide insights into financial health and optimize funds management during insolvency proceedings.

The BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023, and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing frequency of insolvency cases within the BFSI sector, which has heightened the demand for specialized software solutions and increasing importance of digital transformation in modernizing insolvency management practices within the financial services industry.

North America held the highest market share in 2023.

North America held the highest market share in 2023, owing to advanced technological infrastructure, a high number of insolvency cases, and strong demand for efficient financial management solutions in the region. However, the Asia Pacific is projected to attain the fastest growing region from 2023 to 2032, owing to rapid economic development, increasing bankruptcy cases, and growing adoption of advanced technological solutions in financial management across emerging markets.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Major Industry Players: -

Clio

CARET

Altisource

Aryza

Stretto

Epiq

Kroll

Turnkey IPS

QwikFile

Fastcase

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global insolvency software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In March 2022, Epiq launched the Epiq Bankruptcy Analytics web technology solution. This solution provides legal and bankruptcy professionals with access to filing information, updated daily across 93 U.S. bankruptcy courts dating back to 2007, which gives users powerful, data-backed insights about the bankruptcy market

In February 2021, Stretto acquired Acumen Recovery Services, LLC, a data-analysis and advisory firm serving attorneys, trustees, and other fiduciaries analyzing, pursuing, or defending preferences or other allegedly avoidable transfers in bankruptcy cases. This acquisition expands Stretto's suite of services designed to support professionals and other stakeholders in streamlining the bankruptcy process.

In September 2023, CARET Legal introduced a new feature called Quick Summary, powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), to revolutionize how attorneys engage with legal documents. This feature is currently in Beta and is accessible to subscribers of CARET Legal & rsquos Enterprise Plus and Enterprise Advance plans. In addition, Quick Summary is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of legal document handling

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 ...