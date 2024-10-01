National Judokas To Test Their Strength At Championships In Tajikistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A total of Azerbaijani 24 judokas will test their strength at Dushanbe World Championships Juniors Individuals 2024, Azernews reports.

The competition will be held on October 2-6 as part of the IJF World Tour.

The Azerbaijani team consists of 9 male and 4 female judokas across 11 weight categories.

The judokas will compete individually from October 2-5. The mixed teams event will take place on October 6.

In the women's competition, the showing their skills will be Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Khadija Qadashova and Aydan Valiyeva (both in 52 kg), and Fidan Alizade (57 kg).

Nizami Imranov (60 kg), Islam Rahimov, Muhammad Musayev (both in 66 kg), Vusal Qalandarzade (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Tunjay Shamil, Aslan Kotsoev (both in 90 kg), Ajdar Baghirov (100 kg), and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) will test their strengths in the men's events.

In the team competition, Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kg), Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg), and Suleyman Aliyev (73 kg) will join the battles.

The judokas will be guided by the head coach of the senior men's team, Richard Trautman, the head coach of the women's team, Rashad Mammadov, coach Elnur Ismayilov, the head coach of the youth team, Elkhan Mammadov, and coach Elkhan Rajabli.

Nazim Umbayev, an "A" category international referee from the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, will be among the representatives of justice at the competition.

