Shubho Mahalaya 2024: Here Are Whatsapp, Facebook Wishes And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar, falls on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. This significant day marks the transition into Debi Paksha (the era of the Goddess) and coincides with the last day of Pitru Paksha. It is a time when devotees eagerly await the arrival of Goddess Durga, heralding the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.

The Significance of Mahalaya

Mahalaya is a day filled with devotion, especially celebrated in regions like Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bihar. It is observed with great fervor as devotees prepare to welcome Maa Durga into their homes and hearts.

One can tune into FM 107.0 MHz to listen to the deep baritone voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra narrating the Mahishashur Mardini at 4am on October 2.

Traditional Rituals on Mahalaya

According to Bengali traditions, the day begins early, with devotees rising at 4 am to listen to Mahishashur Mardini , a poetic narration by the late radio broadcaster Birendra Krishna Bhadra. This evocative broadcast recounts the journey of Maa Durga as she triumphs over the buffalo demon, Mahishashura.

Additionally, families perform the ritual of Tarpan, paying homage to their ancestors by offering water to their souls at the banks of the Ganga. Sculptors also prepare for the celebrations by crafting the eyes of Goddess Durga, symbolizing her arrival.

Whatsapp, Facebook Wishes and Images for Shubho Mahalaya

. As you celebrate Mahalaya with your loved ones, here are some heartfelt messages, greetings, and images you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms to welcome Maa Durga:

Durga Puja 2024: An artisan works on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of the 'Durga Puja' festival, in Dhaka on October 1, 2024.

Durga Puja 2024: n artisan works on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga, ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Kumartoli in Kolkata. Every year in India's megacity Kolkata, the world's oldest trade gets fleeting respect from an ancient custom -- when soil outside brothels is considered sacred and collected for Hindu rituals.

. The streets are adorned with festive decorations, and joy fills the air. Enjoy the puja this year! Shubho Mahalaya!

Durga Puja 2024: Artists perform 'Mahishasur Mardini' act ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Nadia district of West Bengal, Saturday, Sept 28, 2024.

Durga Puja 2024: An artisan works on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Durga, ahead of the Durga Puja festival at Kumartoli in Kolkata. Every year in India's megacity Kolkata, the world's oldest trade gets fleeting respect from an ancient custom -- when soil outside brothels is considered sacred and collected for Hindu rituals.

Durga Puja 2024: Leaf artist Subham Saha shows his creation on a leaf, called colocasia esculenta (alocasia) or taro, locally known as 'Kochu Pata', ahead of Durga Puja festival in Agartala, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.

Embrace the Spirit of Mahalaya

Mahalaya is not just a day of rituals; it's a celebration of faith, family, and the spirit of togetherness. As you prepare for the joyous festivities ahead, may the blessings of Maa Durga illuminate your life and guide you toward success and happiness.