Amid Soaring Living Costs, New Study Reveals The Most Affordable U.S. Metros

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Toledo, Ohio, is the best city for Americans looking to maximize savings, while San Diego is the priciest.

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toledo, Ohio, is the overall most affordable city in the U.S., with the best home-value-to-income ratio and second-lowest home values, according to new research

from Clever , a St. Louis-based real estate company.

The study ranked 100 of the most populous U.S. metros on affordability by evaluating home values, rent prices, household incomes, insurance costs, tax rates, and more.

Best Buying Affordability Ratio

Worst Buying Affordability Ratio

Toledo and Pittsburgh tied for the best home-buying affordability ratios (the median home value divided by median household income), meaning residents can purchase homes at prices aligned with the median income. Both cities have a ratio of 3.1, which is 36% below the national average of 4.8.

Even more, Toledo boasts the second-lowest median home value of $190,669, about half the typical nationwide home value of $362,481.

McAllen, Texas, has the lowest typical home value at $185,120. In stark contrast, San Diego, the least affordable metro, has a median home value of $952,865, with homes priced at approximately 9.6 times the median household income.

Unsurprisingly, California is the least affordable state, with eight metros among the 15 least affordable. Ohio is the most affordable state, with three metros in the top 15 and all major Ohio metros falling in the top third of the rankings.

The 15 most affordable U.S. metros are:

Toledo, OHWichita, KSLittle Rock, ARAkron, OHPittsburgh, PASt. Louis, MOScranton, PADes Moines, IAOklahoma City, OKJackson, MSBaton Rouge, LABirmingham, ALAugusta, GALouisville, KYCleveland, OH

The Midwest led the rankings with three of the top five most affordable metros, while the South secured seven of the top 15 spots.

In the Northeast, only Pittsburgh and Scranton, PA, managed to break into the top 15, and no Western cities appear on the most affordable list.

The 15 least affordable U.S. metros are:

San Diego, CALos Angeles, CANew York City, NYOxnard, CABoston, MAMiami, FLRiverside, CABridgeport, CTSan Francisco, CASan Jose, CAHonolulu, HIProvidence, RINorth Port, FLSacramento, CAStockton, CA

