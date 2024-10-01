Revolutionary Product Management Book Pivoting As A Way Of Life Challenges Industry Norms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joseph Hanna introduces the Pivoting Life Operating Model (PLOM), redefining product strategy for the AI era

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Hanna, a distinguished executive and innovator in SaaS, data, and AI/ML, today announced the release of his groundbreaking book, "Pivoting as a Way of Life: Stop Chasing Unicorns and Product-Market Fit." This transformative work introduces the Pivoting Life Operating Model (PLOM), a framework set to revolutionize product management in today's fast-paced, AI-driven business landscape.

"Pivoting as a Way of Life" challenges the long-held belief in lasting product-market fit, proposing a model of continuous innovation and adaptation instead. The book presents ten robust frameworks, five pivoting disciplines, and fifty metrics designed to help entrepreneurs and product leaders stay ahead of the curve.

"PLOM is to product management what SCRUM is to software development," says Hanna. "It provides a structured methodology for product leaders to navigate the complexities of innovation, strategy, and scaling in today's rapidly changing world."

Key features of the book include:



The Idea-to-Cash Wheel: A holistic approach to product management



Novel metrics like Lifecycle Velocity and Total Pivot Cost



Integration of AI into product management processes



Frameworks for strategic investment decisions

Applications to Data products and the Technology-Enables Services industry

The book has already garnered praise from industry leaders:



Nick Besbeas, Former Global CMO of LinkedIn, calls it "an essential resource for entrepreneurs of all experience levels."



Tim Yates, Former CEO of Monster, describes it as "a thought-provoking critique of established industry norms - a must-read."

Dr. Brooks Holtom, Professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, notes, "Those who live at the intersection of technology, information, and strategy need to start reading this book...today."

With over 30 years of experience in technology, five exits, and several patents in AI technologies, Hanna brings a wealth of practical knowledge to "Pivoting as a Way of Life." Among his achievements was founding

and leading

ENGAGE, an award-winning AI talent intelligence platform acquired by Carlyle/Workforce Logiq.

"Pivoting as a Way of Life" is now available on Amazon and other major book retailers.

About Pivoting Model Partners

Pivoting Model Partners is a pioneering consulting firm at the forefront of product strategy and innovation. The company specializes in implementing the Pivoting Life Operating Model (PLOM) to help businesses adapt and thrive. Pivoting Model Partners offers strategic solutions that transform product management practices and propel business growth.

The firm's unique approach combines cutting-edge methodologies, supporting technology, and leading advisors to empower organizations to innovate with precision and speed. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, Pivoting Model Partners is dedicated to reimagining how businesses approach product strategy, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive landscape.

SOURCE Pivoting Model Partners

