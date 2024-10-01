Situation Not Normal, Trust 'Biggest' Casualty: What Army Chief Says On Eastern Ladakh Standoff

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chief of Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is stable but sensitive and not normal. He added that the 'trust' has become the 'biggest casualty' in the complete gamut.

Upendra Dwivedi made the remark while speaking at a curtain raiser event of the Chanakya Defence Dialogue.

"Though a 'positive signalling' is coming out from the talks between the two sides on of the row," PTI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

“The execution of any plan depends on the military commanders on the ground,” he added.

The military standoff between the two sides began in early May of 2020. The ties deteriorated significantly after the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff. In July and August, India and China held two rounds of diplomatic talks with an aim to find an early resolution of outstanding issues.

- Positive signalling is coming from the diplomatic side, however,“what we need to understand (is that) the diplomatic side gives options and possibilities.”

- When it comes to the execution on ground, when it relates to ground per se; it is dependent on the military commanders on both sides to take those decisions.

- The situation is stable, but it is not normal and it's sensitive.

- If that be the case what are we wanting. We are wanting that the situation that was there pre April 2020 should be restored.

- Till the time the situation is not restored, as far as we are concerned, the situation will remain sensitive, and we are fully operationally prepared to face any kind of a contingency.

"As far as China is concerned , it has been intriguing our minds for quite some time. And I have been saying that with China, you have to compete, you have to cooperate, you have to coexist, you have to confront and contest," PTI quoted Dwivedi as saying.