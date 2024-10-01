Once Again Acquires California-Based Big Tree Organic Farms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) West Coast Facility Increases Company's Efficiency and Expands Ingredient Product Offerings

NUNDA, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Again, a leading provider of organic and natural, nut and seed butter products for nearly 50 years, has acquired Big Tree Organic Farms , a California-based, organic almond manufacturer. By positioning the company close to the almond crop produced in the Central Valley (a.k.a. almond country!), this purchase allows Once Again to increase efficiencies and reduce environmental impact for its West Coast industrial customers seeking high-quality ingredients for baked goods, bars, and more.

The acquisition of this dedicated, almond-only facility in

Turlock, both eliminates the need for Once Again to ship almonds cross-country between California and its headquarters in upstate New York, while simultaneously boosting the company's product portfolio to include certified non-GMO and certified organic diced, sliced, and slivered almonds, plus almond flour. All product and packaging specifications (i.e. non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher) align with Once Again's existing offerings. In addition, the new facility will continue to meet regulatory requirements as a SQF certified facility.

Said Bob Gelser, CEO of Once Again, "As we strive to be a one-stop shop for organic and natural, nut and seed products, the acquisition of Big Tree Organic Farms is big news for us. Being closer to the commodity in California where 80% of the world's almonds are grown allows us to expand our supply chain and reduce our carbon footprint, all while meeting the growing demand for clean-ingredient almond products. We're also excited for the opportunity to partner directly with Big Tree Organic Farms' almond growers and support their great work and sustainable farming practices."

A new product catalog detailing Once Again's new and expanded portfolio will be available at SupplySide West in Las Vegas, NV, booth #1574. In addition, a new ingredients focused website, OnceAgainIngredients , will be live in early October. For more information, contact Kristin Wood, National Sales Manager at Once Again, [email protected] 612-413-1454.

About Once Again

Once Again Nut Butter Collective, 100% employee-owned since 1976, produces organic and natural nut and seed products for retail, industrial, and foodservice customers. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company manufactures its products in state-of-the-art, SQF certified facilities, with its peanut products made in a dedicated facility separate from its tree nut and seed products. The team continues to innovate with handcrafted, organic and gluten-free graham sandwiches and crackers for the snack aisle. Recognized as a leader in ethical business practices, all of its products are part of the company's Honest in Trade

sustainability program. Visit OnceAgain to learn more and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.

