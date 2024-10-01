Jr Women's National Hockey: Punjab, Arunachal, Maharashtra, Karnataka In Their Matches On Day 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 1 (IANS) State teams from Punjab, Arunachal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jharkhand won their respective matches on Day 2 of the 14th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2024 here on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 6-3. Sukhveer Singh (20, 51, 54') scored a hattrick for Hockey Punjab whereas Sukhpreet Kaur (52', 59') scored a brace and Namneet Kaur (35') also scored one goal to put a total of six goals on the scorecard. In response, Sreevidya Thirumalasetty (47', 56') scored a brace for Hockey Andhra Pradesh joined by Bobbili Jhansi (43') who also scored one goal.

In the next match, Hockey Arunachal beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 3-0. Supriya Chauhan (30') opened the account for Hockey Arunachal just before the half-time whistle was blown. Hema Sri S (47') and captain Lokam Loni (54') also scored one goal each towards the end of the game to take the game further away from their opponents.

In the other match, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Chandigarh 2-1 in a thrilling encounter. Pooja (54') scored for Hockey Chandigarh in the final quarter and took the lead against her opponent.

But in an interesting turn of events, Sanika Chandrakant Mane (58', 59') scored two back-to-back goals in the final minutes to snatch the victory for her team Hockey Maharashtra.

In the other match, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Himachal 4-1. Rakshitha J. (5', 51') scored a brace for Hockey Karnataka whereas Manasa Ms (19') and captain Yamuna (34') also scored one goal each. On the other hand, Sonam Rana (18') could score the consolation goal for Hockey Himachal.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 11-0. Roshni Aind (21', 34', 44') and Rajni Kerketta scored a hattrick for Hockey Jharkhand. Pinki Kumari (3', 55') also scored two goals in the first and the last quarter to maintain the lead. Sweety Dungdung (6'), Ankita Minz (47'), and Kullu Niru (51') also scored one goal each.