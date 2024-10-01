Govinda Health Update: Doctors Remove Bullet From Leg, Actor Says 'With The Blessings Of My Fans...' - What We Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Govinda, who suffered a leg injur after his revolver accidentally went off on Tuesday morning, informed his fans that the bullet has been removed, and he is doing better. Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde also contacted the to inquire about his and wished him a speedy and complete recovery.

What actually happened?

On Tuesday morning, the actor was scheduled to leave for Kolkata for a show. However, around 4.45 am when he was preparing to leave from his Mumbai residence to board a flight, the trigger of his revolver got pushed accidentally while keeping it in the cupboard, and the bullet hit his leg.

Later, the actor, who is also a member of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was rushed to Criti Care Hospital near his Juhu home for treatment.

Bullet removed

In a audio statement, the 60-year-old actor informing his fans that he is doing better.

“With the blessings of my fans, my parents and god, I am doing better now. I was hit by a bullet , which has now been removed,” PTI quoted the actor as saying.

He also thanked the doctor. "I thank all of you for your prayers," the "Hero No 1" actor said.

Probe underway

Mumbai Police said that no one had lodged any complaint in this matter and an investigation had begun.

Govinda's entry into politics

After nearly two decades ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Govind Arun Ahuja, better known by his stage name Govinda, made a re-entry into the political landscape and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

In 2004, the actor won the poll battle from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket, defeating BJP's Ram Naik.

Eknath Shinde wishes a speedy recovery

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed hospital authorities to ensure that Govinda receives the best possible care during his recovery and reached out to the actor via phone call to inquire about his health.

"Govinda and his family have been assured of all necessary help during this difficult time. Our best wishes and prayers are with them and their loved ones. Govinda is a popular and respected personality in Indian cinema. He has made millions happy with his acting. We wish him a speedy recovery," reads the CMO statement.