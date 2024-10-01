Meghan Markle 'Caught Off Guard' As Prince William & Kate Middleton's Charity Plans US Expansion. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Prince William and Kate Middleton's charity now focus more on the United States, Meghan Markle is reportedly "concerned" and "uneasy". This comes after the Royal Family recently announced their plans to extend the Royal Foundation's reach across the Atlantic.

Media reports citing insiders said William and Kate have been laying the groundwork for their foundation's expansion in America, such as filing essential documents with the US Patent and Trademark Office. The foundation led by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, known for its support of mental health initiatives, is planning to expand its reach globally, with a particular emphasis on extending its influence in the United States.

According to British media outlets, Meghan is concerned that her public return might coincide with the Royal's increased presence in the US.

Royal Foundation's expansion in the US could put it in direct competition with Prince Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation, which, too, mainly deals with mental health and community-based projects.

Meghan was reportedly caught off guard.

According to reports citing sources, Meghan was surprised by how much focus William and Kate are placing on the US, especially since their foundation has traditionally been more UK-centric. "Meghan was shocked when she learned about the new American plans," an insider shared. "It feels like they're stepping into her territory."

Clash between Kate resuming Royal duties and Meghan's plan to return to public life

The Royal Foundation is not the only thing bothering Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton, who has been dealing with a health crisis for the past few months, is now steadily returning to her public duties. This clashes with Meghan Markle's plan to return to the public eye, thus adding a layer of complexity.

To add to her pressure to make her own significant mark, Prince Harry has been making headlines in the US with high-profile appearances, including his recent speech at the Clinton Global Initiative, and getting increasingly comfortable in the US spotlight.