Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release India: When And Where To Watch Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Starrer Online?
10/1/2024 6:17:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release India : Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is all set for its OTT release in India. The 20th Century Fox and Marvel movie created quite a stir among the Marvel fans during its theatrical release on July 26.
When and where to watch?
Deadpool & Wolverine will begin streaming online in India begins from today, October 1. Marvel fans can catch the movie on Disney + Hotstar, similar to all other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.
