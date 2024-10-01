Deadpool & Wolverine OTT Release India: When And Where To Watch Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Starrer Online?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Deadpool & Wolverine OTT release India : Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is all set for its OTT release in India. The 20th Century Fox and Marvel movie created quite a stir among the Marvel fans during its theatrical release on July 26.

When and where to watch?

Deadpool & Wolverine will begin streaming in India begins from today, October 1. Marvel fans can catch the movie on + Hotstar, similar to all other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.



