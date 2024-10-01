Putin appoints several key new members in Russian Security Council
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin made significant changes to the Russian Security Council on Monday by appointing several key new members. According to a presidential decree, the council now includes four new officials: Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Head of the federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova, and Alexander Linets, who serves as Chief of the Presidential Special Programs Directorate.
In this reshuffle, Putin also removed Vladimir Yakushev from the Security Council. Yakushev was recently relieved of his responsibilities as the Presidential Envoy to the Ural Federal District, marking a notable shift in the council's composition.
The Russian Security Council operates as a constitutional advisory body that plays a crucial role in assisting the president with decision-making related to national security and strategic issues. The inclusion of new members suggests a potential shift in priorities or strategies as Russia navigates complex domestic and international challenges.
These appointments reflect Putin's ongoing efforts to solidify his inner circle and ensure that key areas of governance are aligned with his administration's objectives, particularly concerning national security and public health initiatives, as indicated by the inclusion of officials with relevant expertise.
