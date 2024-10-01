Situation In Kharkiv Sector Complicated, Enemy Has Increased Its Activity - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has increased its activity in the Kharkiv sector, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian troops' offensive. Over the past day, more than 200 occupants and 100 pieces of military equipment were destroyed.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group reported this on Telegram .

“The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has become more complicated and is characterized by increased enemy activity. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces,” the statement said.

It is noted that in the vicinity of Hlyboke, the enemy continues to take active measures to install minefields. In the Lukianets area, the occupiers are consolidating the positions of the 380th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 47th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army, while cases of unauthorized abandonment of positions continue to be reported among the regiment's personnel.

In addition, in Vovchansk, the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces more than ten times over the past day, suffered losses in manpower and equipment and retreated. Currently, the enemy is moving personnel sporadically to evacuate losses and replenish the current shortage of personnel.

According to the press service, 16 combat engagements took place over the past day. Russian troops conducted 1 air strike using 1 guided bomb and 56 strikes with kamikaze drones, firing 418 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

Russian military strike in center of, killed, wounded

Over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 202 occupants, 100 pieces of weapons and military equipment, 69 shelters for personnel, and 3 ammunition storage sites.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to October 1, 2024 amounted to about 654,430 people, including 1370 invaders killed in the last day.