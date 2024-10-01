عربي


Chinese FM: US Cannot Always Be Two-Faced With China

10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that Washington must abandon its "two-faced" approach toward Beijing, which involves simultaneously suppressing China while also engaging in dialogue and cooperation, Azernews reports.

"Stopping the deterioration of relations between the two countries and stabilizing them meets the interests of the peoples of the two states and meets the expectations of the international community," the Chinese foreign minister said during the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Wang also called on the United States to to stop arming Taiwan and oppose its independence.

AzerNews

