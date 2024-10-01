Chinese FM: US Cannot Always Be Two-Faced With China
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that Washington must
abandon its "two-faced" approach toward Beijing, which involves
simultaneously suppressing China while also engaging in dialogue
and cooperation, Azernews reports.
"Stopping the deterioration of relations between the two
countries and stabilizing them meets the interests of the peoples
of the two states and meets the expectations of the international
community," the Chinese foreign minister said during the meeting
with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the
United Nations General Assembly.
Wang also called on the United States to to stop arming Taiwan
and oppose its independence.
