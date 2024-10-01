Explosion Occurs In Ports And Power Stations In Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah
10/1/2024 5:12:50 AM
Explosions were heard in the Hodeidah port in Yemen, according
to the Saudi Al Hadath channel. On Saturday the Houthi rebels fired
a missile at Israel, Azernews reports, citing ynet.
Army says airstrikes focused on key military infrastructure in
Ras Issa and Hodeidah, including power stations and ports used for
importing oil;
'Israel can strike powerfully even 2,000 kilometers away,' the
official says in a message to Iran.
