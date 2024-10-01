Explosion Occurs In Ports And Power Stations In Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Explosions were heard in the Hodeidah in Yemen, according to the Saudi Al Hadath channel. On Saturday the Houthi rebels fired a missile at Israel, Azernews reports, citing ynet.

Army says focused on key military infrastructure in Ras Issa and Hodeidah, including power stations and used for importing oil;

'Israel can strike powerfully even 2,000 kilometers away,' the official says in a message to Iran.