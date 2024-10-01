President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Azerbaijan's Jewish Community
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
congratulated the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the New Year -
Rosh Hashanah, Azernews reports.
The address reads:
"Dear fellow compatriots,
I cordially congratulate you on the New Year Holiday of the
Jewish people - Rosh Hashanah - and extend my sincerest wishes to
each of you.
Azerbaijan, which plays the role of a bridge between the East
and the West, is one of the unique places, where friendly and
fraternal relations have existed between peoples, and ethnic and
cultural diversity and high multicultural values have been
preserved for centuries. Throughout history, representatives of
different cultures and faiths have always lived here in peace, good
neighbourliness, mutual trust and respect as one family without
facing discrimination. Even today, in our country, where the
atmosphere of exemplary tolerance prevails, there are ample
opportunities for ethnic and religious minorities, including the
Jewish community, to keep their traditions, language and culture
alive by taking advantage of their national and spiritual
values.
I would like to particularly emphasize that as an integral part
and equal member of our society, our citizens of Jewish origin
contribute to conveying the realities about Azerbaijan to the world
community, and are closely involved in the public and political
life of our country, which is currently experiencing a great
progress and rapid development.
Dear friends,
On the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which epitomizes renewal,
spiritual purity, solidarity and kindness, I once again extend my
congratulations to all of you and wish happiness to your families
and abundance to your homes.
Happy holiday!
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 September 2024"
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733505
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.