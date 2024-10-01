Kharibulbul Collection Presented In Norway

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Head of the Azerbaijan National Costume Center, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners, and a PhD in Art Studies Gulnara Khalilova has presented the photo project "Kharibulbul" in Norway based on her collection of the same name, Azernews reports.

This project united the talents of a musician, a photographer, and a designer, serving as a bridge for cultural dialogue between Norway and Azerbaijan.

"The collection Kharibulbul, aimed at promoting ancient national art and Garabagh, had previously been presented in Norway and at various international fashion shows. To further this promotion, we decided to implement this project with the well-known Norwegian photographer of Azerbaijani descent, Fariz Nadir Rzaev, and his spouse, pianist Aida Ramazanova, who served as the model. The photo shoot took place in central areas of Oslo, including Bjørvika, Barcode, and on the rooftop of the Oslo Opera House," said Gulnara Khalilova.

Fariz, known for his works that reflect the modern architecture of Oslo, said that his goal was to showcase the contrast between Scandinavian architecture and the traditional Azerbaijani clothing designed by Gulnara Khalilova.

"Gulnara Khalilova, a recognized designer, has gained international acclaim for creating modern interpretations of national costumes that harmoniously blend with elements of cultural heritage," the photographer emphasized.

It is worth noting that Gulnara Khalilova's collections have previously been showcased successfully at Fashion Weeks and international events in the USA, the UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania, Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.

