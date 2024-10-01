Kharibulbul Collection Presented In Norway

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Head of the Azerbaijan National Costume Center, a member of the
Eurasian Association of Ethnodesigners, and a PhD in Art Studies
Gulnara Khalilova has presented the photo project "Kharibulbul" in
Norway based on her collection of the same name,
Azernews reports.
This project united the talents of a musician, a photographer,
and a designer, serving as a bridge for cultural dialogue between
Norway and Azerbaijan.
"The collection Kharibulbul, aimed at promoting ancient national
art and Garabagh, had previously been presented in Norway and at
various international fashion shows. To further this promotion, we
decided to implement this project with the well-known Norwegian
photographer of Azerbaijani descent, Fariz Nadir Rzaev, and his
spouse, pianist Aida Ramazanova, who served as the model. The photo
shoot took place in central areas of Oslo, including Bjørvika,
Barcode, and on the rooftop of the Oslo Opera House," said Gulnara
Khalilova.
Fariz, known for his works that reflect the modern architecture
of Oslo, said that his goal was to showcase the contrast between
Scandinavian architecture and the traditional Azerbaijani clothing
designed by Gulnara Khalilova.
"Gulnara Khalilova, a recognized designer, has gained
international acclaim for creating modern interpretations of
national costumes that harmoniously blend with elements of cultural
heritage," the photographer emphasized.
It is worth noting that Gulnara Khalilova's collections have
previously been showcased successfully at Fashion Weeks and
international events in the USA, the UK, Sweden, Austria, Romania,
Turkiye, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan,
Bulgaria, Norway, and other countries.
