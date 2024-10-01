Boat Capsizes In Nangarhar, Killing 8 Including Women And Children

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local authorities in Nangarhar province have reported that a boat capsized in the Koz Kunar district, resulting in the deaths of eight people, including women and children.

The Directorate of Information and Culture in Nangarhar released a statement saying that the boat overturned on Monday, September 30, due to strong winds in the Kashkut and Sarband areas of Koz Kunar district.

Reports indicate that the bodies of four people, including one woman, have been recovered from the river, while the bodies of four others, including a child, remain missing.

The boat was carrying 17 passengers, of which nine were rescued.

Local authorities also stated that a Suzuki vehicle was submerged in the water during the incident.

It is noteworthy that earlier this year, at least eight people lost their lives due to the capsizing of a small boat in this province.

Previously, dozens of people have lost their lives in eastern Afghanistan due to the use of unprofessional tubes and boats for transportation.

The frequent recurrence of such incidents underscores the dire need for improved safety measures and proper infrastructure for water transport in the region.

The lack of safe, professional transport means, especially in rural areas, continues to put lives at risk, with vulnerable populations like women and children often being the most affected.

