Introducing Dual Glazed Litespace: Enhanced Acoustic Privacy Meets Modern Design For Interior Spaces

Muntins are one of the many ways LiteSpace can be customized in your office or other space.

Dual Glazed LiteSpace sets a high standard in acoustic privacy, with configurations available up to STC 47.

- Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales, and MarketingDECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Special-Lite, a leader in architectural solutions for more than 50 years, is proud to announce the launch of the Dual Glazed LiteSpace system-a sophisticated and high-performance solution for modern interior environments where sound insulation and aesthetic appeal are vital.Designed with sleek, minimal profiles, the Dual Glazed LiteSpace® Demountable Glass Wall System is the latest innovative solution from Special-Lite, enhancing the options available with the LiteSpace® product line. This dual-glazed variation is engineered to maximize natural light while providing exceptional acoustic separation. It offers enhanced privacy and significantly reduces noise transmission, making it the ideal choice for office fronts, conference rooms, and other shared spaces where maintaining a quiet, focused atmosphere is important.“This new option combines everything our customers love about LiteSpace with enhanced acoustics for privacy protection, help reduce noise and maintain focus. It can be adapted to your needs, it's very durable and like all Special-Lite products, highly customizable,” said Alex Esposito, VP of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing at Special-Lite.LiteSpace's flexible interior aluminum framing has been used to create beautiful demountable glass walls, office fronts, conference areas, and more for a variety of small to large companies-everything from schools to banks to offices and more-across the U.S.Acoustic PrivacyDual Glazed LiteSpace sets a high standard in acoustic privacy, with configurations available up to STC 47. This level of sound transmission control ensures that conversations remain confidential, and distractions from surrounding noise are minimized, creating an environment conducive to productivity and focus.This is the third new product launch for Special-Lite this year following the SpecSlide Sliding Door System and eight new Double-Acting Traffic Door models.Versatile and Customizable DesignThe Dual Glazed LiteSpace system is as versatile as it is elegant. Choose from dual-glazed aluminum stile and rail doors to coordinate seamlessly with the system or opt for a different door style to your specific design vision. Additionally, a wide variety of finish options, including custom colors and wood grain (without the downsides of real wood) are available to ensure that the finished result aligns perfectly with your space.Installation is Easy and FlexibleLike the original LiteSpace, the Dual Glazed LiteSpace system is designed for ultimate flexibility in the field. Measured and cut onsite, it allows for precise installation into finished openings. Innovative features like base setting channels and snap-in profiles make the installation process quick and straightforward, while also supporting easy reconfiguration of spaces, maintenance, and additional upgrades.Durable Construction Designed to LastConstructed from high-quality aluminum, the Dual Glazed LiteSpace system is built to last. Durable materials and meticulous craftsmanship ensure that the system will continue to perform for years to come, providing both peace of mind and long-term value.For more information about the Dual Glazed LiteSpace system or to request a quote, please visit special-lite or contact your local Sales Rep.About Special-Lite:Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products for new construction along with replacement installations for educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. Built to last in high usage and challenging environments, their high quality, and made-to-order options are unique in the industry. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered fiberglass-reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today, it is one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S., with facilities in both Decatur and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Visit special-lite for more.

