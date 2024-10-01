Recent developments in Lebanon sees troubling surge in casualties

(MENAFN) Recent developments in Lebanon have seen a troubling surge in casualties attributed to renewed Israeli airstrikes, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries. Among the casualties is a second soldier who has been martyred since hostilities reignited about a year ago. Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati has expressed the government's readiness to deploy the Lebanese to the south of the Litani River as a measure to mitigate the ongoing conflict, which Israel has threatened with a potential ground invasion.



The Lebanese of Health reported that a series of air raids conducted yesterday resulted in the deaths of 63 people and injuries to 92 others across multiple regions in southern and eastern Lebanon. The Lebanese army confirmed that one soldier lost his life due to an Israeli drone strike that targeted a motorcycle at a checkpoint, marking the first military fatality since the recent wave of Israeli air operations began last week. According to a statement released on Platform X, the military clarified that the soldier was killed when an enemy drone struck his motorcycle while he was passing through the Wazzani border area, also injuring two Syrians who were riding along.



Since September 23, Israeli forces have initiated what has been characterized as the "most violent and widespread" attacks on Lebanon since the escalation of confrontations with Hezbollah began over a year ago. Lebanese authorities have reported at least 962 fatalities from these assaults, including women and children, and approximately 2,778 individuals have been wounded.



Prime Minister Mikati reiterated Lebanon's commitment to upholding UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for measures aimed at promoting stability and peace in the region. He signaled a readiness to enhance the Lebanese military presence in southern Lebanon, as the escalating violence raises alarm over the potential for further conflict and its humanitarian impact on the Lebanese population amidst the ongoing military operations.

