Israeli occupation actively exploits current climate to further its agenda of Judaizing occupied Jerusalem

(MENAFN) The Israeli is actively exploiting the current climate to further its agenda of Judaizing occupied Jerusalem, integrating this effort into a broader strategy aimed at annexing the West Bank. This approach was recently emphasized in a map presented by Prime to the United Nations General Assembly, notably omitting Gaza and the West Bank from its vision. The initiative has gained traction due to a lack of international accountability for Israeli actions, coupled with strong support from the United States.



In recent months, there has been a significant escalation in Israeli military and security operations throughout Jerusalem, especially around the Al-Aqsa Mosque. These operations encompass raids on Palestinian neighborhoods and camps, the demolition of homes and businesses, and the seizure of Palestinian land by settlers. Furthermore, there has been a noticeable increase in mass arrests of Palestinians, underscoring the rising tension in the region.



This escalation in hostilities aligns with the recent appointment of Gideon Sa'ar, the leader of the "Official Right" party, to the Israeli government. Sa'ar's role in the political-security cabinet marks a pivot toward more aggressive and expansionist policies, advocating for a comprehensive military campaign and the systematic displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank as part of the annexation process.



The Israeli military's focus has intensified particularly in the Shuafat camp, situated north of Jerusalem. Troops have effectively sealed off the area and commenced demolishing commercial properties near the camp’s checkpoint. This activity follows a pattern of incursions into the Qalandia camp, where Israeli forces have carried out searches and vandalized residences, further heightening the atmosphere of conflict.



For nearly two weeks, the authorities have systematically targeted the Shuafat camp, conducting repeated raids, enforcing shop closures, and issuing demolition orders. The so-called occupation municipality has been active in issuing summonses, confiscating goods, and enforcing various restrictions. Checkpoints have been established within the camp, leading to harassment of residents, including the revocation of vehicle licenses, arrests, and violent confrontations involving live fire and tear gas.



This continuous campaign of oppression underscores the worsening plight of Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank. The Israeli government appears resolute in pursuing its objectives of annexation and dominance over these territories, reflecting a troubling trajectory for the region's future.

