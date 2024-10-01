Israeli forces launch extensive raids across several Palestinian areas

(MENAFN) In a significant military operation conducted in the early hours of Tuesday, Israeli forces launched extensive raids across several Palestinian areas, including the city of Tulkarm. The operation involved the deployment of eight military vehicles and two heavy bulldozers, which approached the city from the western axis, moving into the eastern neighborhoods. According to reports from the Wafa agency, the bulldozers began demolishing critical infrastructure near the executioner's office located at the entrance to the eastern neighborhood, with the main thoroughfare also being subjected to destruction. Military vehicles were reportedly stationed close to the martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital, where the sound of gunfire resonated through the area.



The military operation progressed as Israeli troops entered the Tulkarm camp via its western entrance. There, the bulldozers continued to wreak havoc, damaging infrastructure along the district lane leading to the pigeon and martyrs lanes. Clashes erupted on Al-Wakala Street, further indicating the rising tensions in the vicinity. Concurrently, Israeli forces also executed a raid in the town of Hizma, situated northeast of Jerusalem. Eyewitnesses reported troop movements in various neighborhoods, where soldiers conducted house searches and deployed stun grenades in the Jisr and Tablas areas. Despite the heavy military presence, significant resistance was reportedly absent, although witnesses observed that Israeli soldiers damaged parked vehicles during the incursion.



In addition to these actions, early morning raids also targeted the Ain Al-Sultan camp in Jericho. Troops entered from the northern side of the city, specifically searching the home of Marwan al-Sarafandi, a resident whose house has faced destruction for the third time in recent weeks. These incidents reflect a troubling trend of increased military activity and infrastructural damage across Palestinian territories, raising serious concerns about the impact of such operations on local communities and the broader context of the ongoing conflict. The series of raids underscores the volatile situation in the region, where military incursions continue to escalate tensions and contribute to the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinian civilians.

MENAFN01102024000045015687ID1108733087