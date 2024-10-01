Resourcewise Launches Forest Trackttm: A Comprehensive Solution For EUDR Compliance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceWise®, a leading provider of pricing, intelligence and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Forest Trackt TM, an end-to-end compliance solution designed to help companies adhere to the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). This innovative is set to transform how businesses demonstrate transparency.

Forest Trackt integrates advanced technology, including automated geo-location of source coordinates, machine learning, and advanced algorithms, to enable businesses to trace the origins of wood-based commodities accurately. Forest Trackt enhances transparency across the supply chain, providing a robust framework for meeting the stringent requirements of the EUDR.

Geo-Location Data Acquisition : Employs the user-friendly ForestLogger mobile app to collect precise geo-location data with no cellular connection. This ensures accurate and efficient data gathering and polygon definition, even in remote areas.

Point-to-Polygon JSON Files : Automates the creation of required geo-location data files to comply with EUDR. One significant challenge for EUDR compliance is the requirement to provide vast amounts of geo-location data.

Forest Trackt replaces manual data entry, reducing cost and errors while providing more accurate data and ensuring full traceability of wood-based products.

Predictive Risk Assessment : Offers multi-factor risk assessment to pre-qualify tracts, conduct the required risk assessment, and demonstrate a robust risk management program as required by EUDR.

Tokenization System : Tracks wood-based raw materials from the forest through the supply chain to the end product and market, solving the many-to-many problem of forest and sawmill residuals. Centralized Data Package Delivered to the EU : Transfers all data from a centralized database to the EU via API.

Forest Trackt is engineered to streamline compliance, minimizing manual workload while maximizing compliance accuracy and assuring audit readiness. Businesses that adopt this solution can look forward to increased efficiency and reduced risk of non-compliance penalties, thus future-proofing themselves against evolving regulatory landscapes.

"The regulatory environment for the forest products industry is becoming more complex," said Stewart. "With the launch of Forest Trackt, ResourceWise continues its commitment to helping those in the forest products industry meet their financial and sustainability goals."

For more information about Forest Trackt and how it can benefit your business, visit

About ResourceWise:

ResourceWise is a commodity price reporting agency with proprietary datasets and deep expertise in forest products, biofuels and low-carbon feedstocks, biomaterials, and chemicals industries. We help our customers make better decisions by providing accurate data and analytics, which we supplement with strategic consulting. Because our markets are energy-intensive, we use our data and expertise to help our customers identify and navigate decarbonization pathways and industry-related regulatory requirements.



ResourceWise legacy companies include Chemical Intelligence, Fisher International, Forest2Market, Prima Markets, Tecnon OrbiChem, and Wood Resources International.



