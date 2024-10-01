EU Naval Force Operation Aspides In Red Sea Is Ongoing : Italian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Italian of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said that the situation in the Red Sea remains dangerous, noting that the European Union's Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation Aspides is ongoing in the region.

Tajani added that the presence of this mission, strongly supported by Italy, plays a valuable role in protecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The Italian minister stressed that the European mission to protect commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea will continue, noting that exports via these routes account for 40 percent of Italy's GDP.

He confirmed that the European mission, which also involves the Italian Navy, has ensured the protection of 250 commercial vessels.

Aspides was launched in February to escort Western commercial vessels crossing the Red Sea, following the Houthi announcement that it would target ships linked to the Israeli entity in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, who have been facing ongoing aggression since October 7, 2023.

