

Kia's EV and PHEV models each set new September sales records, increasing 43- and 11-percent, respectively, over the same period last year Sportage, Forte, Carnival and Seltos achieve the best-ever year-to-date September sales



IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kia America closed September with sales of 58,913 units led by significant gains and record-setting sales performances by the brand's broad lineup of all-electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles. Despite fewer selling days compared to last year, Kia's EVs and PHEVs are up 43-percent and 11-pecent year-over-year.

RECORD-BREAKING SEPTEMBER FOR KIA AMERICA'S ALL-ELECTRIC AND PLUG-IN HYBRID MODELS

Year-over-year, four Kia models – Sportage (+10-percent); Forte (+6-percent); Carnival (+5-percent); and Seltos (+2-percent) – are up through the third quarter recording the best-ever year-to-date September sales as Kia remains committed to offering customers a variety of electrified and ICE choices.

September SUV sales increased over the same period last year and accounted for 74-percent of Kia's monthly total while electrified models made up 17-percent of the September volume.

"Sales of Kia's electrified offerings continued to grow despite the industry-wide softening in growth for all-electric models," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Double digit sales gains for Kia's EV and PHEV models prove Kia's leadership position as the industry transitions to electrification. As we enter the fourth quarter, with the all-new K4 compact sedan and the first-ever Carnival Hybrid MPV arriving in showrooms nationwide, we are confident this positive sales momentum will carry us through the remainder of this year and well into next."

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including: