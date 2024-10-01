Aria Coin Prepares For Launch On Solana: Tap To Win, Earn,And Explore The Memeverse

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $Aria Coin is at the heart of a diverse ecosystem, offering users a range of utilities that blend entertainment and community engagement.

DUBAI, UAE , Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is set to witness an exciting new launch as $Aria Coin prepares to debut on the blockchain. As part of the groundbreaking Aria Land project, $Aria Coin is positioned to revolutionize the meme cryptocurrency space with a unique extraterrestrial theme, innovative technologies, and strategic partnerships.







Exclusive NFT Rewards for Players in the Tap toEarn Game

One of the most thrilling aspects of $Aria Coin's launch is the opportunity to win 2 out of 5 exclusive Lamborghini NFTs as rewards in the Tap to Earn game. These rare NFTs will be integrated into the gaming ecosystem as rewards for top players. Players can enter the MemeVerse, where luxury and exclusivity meet the world of augmented reality gaming, offering a seamless and entertaining experience with incredible prizes.

Aria Land is also excited to announce upcoming strategic collaborations with major gaming groups in Saudi Arabia. These partnerships are set to expand $Aria Coin's presence in the global gaming market, positioning it as a growing force in both the gaming and cryptocurrency industries.

Presale Success and Upcoming DEX Listings

The team is proud to announce that the presale of $Aria Coin has successfully raised $1.8 million, and they are gearing up for the official launch on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) next week.Centralized exchange (CEX) listings will follow soon after, offering even more opportunities for traders and investors to get involved in $Aria Coin's growth.

Where to Purchase

At launch, $Aria Coin will be available for purchase on leading DEX platforms. Users can easily connect their wallets and trade$Aria using Solana. Stay tuned for official announcements onlisting dates and platforms to be part of this growing movement.

The Project: Combining Augmented Reality, Gaming, andTrading

$Aria Coin goes beyond the typical meme coin. The Aria Land project centers around a cutting- edge augmented reality (AR) application, where players explore their real-world surroundings while interacting with unique alien species. Inspired by popular games likePokémon GO, users can earn $Aria tokens as they explore and engage with their communities.

In addition to the AR experience, the project introduces a competitive Telegram-based mini-app where players customize alien characters and engage in strategic virtual battles. Winnercan earn

$Aria tokens and in-game rewards, further enriching the ecosystem through a blend of gaming, AR, and blockchain technology.

$Aria tokens also have a real-world use case, bridging the gap to real-world assets (RWA). Holders can use $Aria as reward coupons at participating food and beverage (F&B) shops, gaining discounts and added benefits, making it a community booster in regions like Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the project plans to introduce incentives for token holders to redeem value in Dubai's real estate market, with more details to be announced soon.

This combination of gaming, AR, and real-world utility creates a dynamic and engaging ecosystem that rewards users in both virtual and tangible ways.

About Aria Join the Movement

As $Aria Coin prepares for launch, we invite crypto enthusiasts,gamers, and investors to join us in reshaping the meme cryptocurrency landscape. With exciting rewards like Lamborghini NFTs, strategic partnerships with Saudi gaming groups, and an innovative roadmap ahead, $Aria Coin is your gateway to new possibilities in the MemeVerse and beyond.



Stay tuned for more announcements about upcoming partnerships, listing platforms, and ways to engage with the growing Aria Land community. Don't miss your chance to be part of this exciting journey!

Twitter: Aria on Sol

Telegram: Aria on Sol Telegram



