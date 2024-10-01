Dreama Center Concludes 'Art Lab' In Collaboration With Unesco

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Dreama Orphan Care Center concluded the activities of the“Art Lab” in collaboration with Unesco.

The closing ceremony took place at Bin Jelmood House – Msheireb, with the attendance of Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the of Social Development and Family H E Sheikha Shaikha bint Jassim Al Thani, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, Unesco Representative to the Gulf States and Yemen, and Director of the Doha Office

H E Salah Eldin Zaki Khalid, Director of the Associations and Private Institutions Department Naji Al Aji along with executive directors of various centres, prominent figures, experts, and specialists, as well as the children of Dreama.

The“Art Lab” is part of Dreama's ongoing efforts to boost the self-confidence and develop life skills of its children. Over two days, Dreama's children and social and psychological specialists benefited from intensive workshops focused on expressive arts, particularly creative writing and acting. These workshops provided an opportunity for the children to express their thoughts, feelings, and aspirations.

Through this initiative, Dreama sought to empower its children by using the arts as a means of self-expression and understanding the challenges they face indirectly. Social and psychological specialists were trained on how to facilitate these activities and guide the children in using the arts to freely and effectively express themselves.

At the closing ceremony, a discussion was held among experts, Unesco trainers, and Dreama participants to exchange insights and lessons learned from the workshops. Recommendations were also made for addressing the challenges discovered during the program.

Executive Director of Dreama Orphan Care Center Sheikha Najla bint Ahmed Al Thani, stated:“I am delighted to welcome you all to this special day as we celebrate the launch of the 'Art Lab' in collaboration with Unesco. We are thrilled to witness this fruitful partnership between Dreama and Unesco, aimed at enhancing the skills of our children through expressive arts, allowing them to express their feelings, thoughts, and aspirations.”

“The children of Dreama are not just our future, they are the hearts that beat with love and hope. At Dreama, we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to live a life full of confidence and creativity, and to receive the support they need to achieve their dreams. 'Art Lab' is a part of our mission to empower these children, providing them with the tools to express themselves in ways that build their confidence and foster diverse life skills.”

Unesco Representative to the Gulf States and Yemen H E Salah Eldin Zaki Khalid, said:“It is an honour to be here today on behalf of the Unesco Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen in Doha. I would like to congratulate you on the 'Art Lab' initiative conducted by Dreama Orphan Care Center. This event, organized in collaboration with Unesco, is part of the memorandum of understanding signed with the Qatar Social Work Foundation in 2022, and I am truly pleased to see the fruits of this partnership.”