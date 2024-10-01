(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mountainside, NJ Deployed Vital Records Request Module and More New Modules With GovPilot

Mountainside, NJ expands their partnership with the management software provider to streamline operations and government services in the municipality

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Customer Since 2024 with 5 Total Modules DeployedThe Township of Mountainside, NJ has implemented additional government management software solutions into their municipal offices for 2024 in order to automate processes, digitally manage data, and engage citizens via the cloud with GovPilot - the Operating System for Local Governments. In collaboration with GovPilot, a government management software provider based in New Jersey, this municipality of Union County, expanded a partnership that will allow the local government to access new, modern, software solutions across the municipality.This partnership aims to provide both citizens and government officials simplified access to data and information that will save valuable time and resources across the board. GovPilot's customer success rates and stellar reviews set this government management software provider apart from all others, streamlining the implementation of new software solutions efficiently and successfully for Mountainside.Mountainside, NJ added the following solutions to their municipality:Mercantile License ModuleVital Records Request ModuleDog License ModuleMarriage License ModuleCat License ModuleLearn more about these modules:Mercantile License Module: Businesses are able to easily apply for and renew their annual mercantile licenses while the issuing department can keep track of renewal statuses.Vital Records Request Module: Applicants can apply on-line for a copy of a vital record, such as a Birth Certificate, Marriage License, or Death Certificate, with required information being mandatory for submission. Once submitted, the registrar can schedule appointments and be able to produce the application on an official state form.Dog License Module: The Dog License module offers a convenient solution for dog owners to apply for and renew their annual licenses, and an efficient way for issuing departments to manage and track renewal statuses. Automatic renewal reminders can also be sent to ensure timely renewal. A database of registered dog owners, including contact information, which can be useful for animal control officers in the event that a pet goes missing. Additionally, the module includes payment collection capabilities.Marriage License Module: Applicants can apply on-line for a marriage license, with required information being mandatory for submission. Once submitted, the registrar can schedule appointments and be able to produce the license on an official state form.Cat License Module: The Cat License module offers a convenient solution for cat owners to apply for and renew their annual licenses, and an efficient way for issuing departments to manage and track renewal statuses. Automatic renewal reminders can also be sent to ensure timely renewal. A database of registered cat owners, including contact information, which can be useful for animal control officers in the event that a pet goes missing. Additionally, the module includes payment collection capabilities.All additional software solutions deployed by Mountainside in 2024 will continue to simplify and digitize once manual, paper-based government processes, allowing for government workers to dedicate their valuable time to more pressing municipal tasks, and saving constituents the hassle of traveling to city hall in person.GovPilot By the Numbers for 2023Total Modules Deployed Across all Accounts Nationwide: 354Median Deployment Days: 47Are you a local government official or employee? To learn more about GovPilot and what this transformative software can do for your municipality, book a free 15-minute consultation.* * *For more details about other key government software solutions offered by GovPilot, explore our software solutions page.About GovPilot:GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for seven consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based government software was built to enable local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.To learn more visit and explore this resource on government software solutions for each government department. Follow GovPilot on LinkedIn and Twitter.

