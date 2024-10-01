Kevin Baldwin, Head Of Marketing, Wavestore, Discusses Global Expansion, Compelling Value Proposition & Success Stories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SecuritySolutionsWatch: Thank you for joining us today, Kevin. Before we talk about Wavestore solutions, success stories and recent developments in much greater detail, please tell us a bit about your background and please also give us a brief corporate history of Wavestore.

Kevin Baldwin: Thank you for having me. I joined Wavestore in March 2023, bringing with me 15 years of experience in business growth and improvement consulting across various sectors, including precision manufacturing, telecoms, fleet management, publishing, private equity, government, and educational institutions. While I am a relative newcomer to the world of security, I find the Wavestore business genuinely fascinating as it goes beyond security and surveillance. With Sam Shalaby's acquisition of the business, it's an exciting place to be.

Wavestore, founded in 2000, has always been at the forefront of introducing cutting-edge technology – in many ways we are the industry's best kept secret. In 2006, we were among the first to develop hybrid analogue and IP VMS solutions. Our journey continued with the release of Version 5 in 2011, which featured a trend-setting user interface, instant search capabilities, and 360-degree fisheye dewarping. This version also marked our first venture into the Americas.

In 2014, we launched our Dynamic Testing facility to support a growing range of ONVIF cameras - our commitment to innovation earned us two Queen's Awards for Innovation and International Trade. The introduction of Version 6 in 2016 brought significant enhancements, including dockable components and advanced security features. Our expansion continued with the opening of our Middle East office in 2018, leading to major projects and new integrations.

In 2023, Wavestore entered an exciting new phase as Sam Shalaby acquired the business, aiming to accelerate our growth and further enhance our platform. We now have a presence in Ottawa (Canada), London (UK), and regional centers in the USA, UAE, The Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden. For more information, please visit our website at wavestore ( ).

SecuritySolutionsWatch: One will read on Wavestore that,“Wavestore is well-known for introducing innovative technology to the market, much of which is unique to us and used across all of our VMS products.” Please give us an overview of the current product line and are there any new solutions on the horizon you would like to talk about?

Kevin Baldwin: Our current product line includes advanced Video Management Systems (VMS) integrated with a range of AI-driven analytics, such as people/object recognition, QR code detection, and other metadata such as speed, presence, counts and times. We also offer Network Video Recorders (NVRs), servers, client PCs, IP cameras, and health monitoring software. At our core is a technology known as LASS (Large Allocation Storage System) which allows the near instant retrieval and playback of video data. When complemented with our technology to ensure we're fully encrypted and cyber secure, embedded failover and system protection, and Ecostore energy management to reduce energy costs by up to 80%, we stand out above over VMS providers.

Our ecosystem is open platform, enabling seamless integration with a variety of third-party hardware. More details can be found on our website at wavestore ( ).

On the horizon, we are working on creating a SaaS offering to put customers in total control of what services they subscribe to. In conjunction with this we are excited about expanding our hardware range with best-of-breed solutions that address the evolving needs of our existing customer base and partners. We will shout out about this in first quarter of 2025 as we invite a sample of customers to beta testing.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: What is your perspective, Kevin, regarding the unique value proposition that Wavestore delivers to its customers, in other words,“why Wavestore”?

Kevin Baldwin: Here are a few key aspects that set us apart, and we highlight to new contacts that we reach out to:

1: Our team consists of industry professionals with extensive knowledge and experience in the security industry. We stay up-to-date with the latest trends, advancements, and best practices to ensure we deliver top-notch solutions.

We believe in challenging the status quo and continuously exploring new ideas. By embracing emerging technologies and innovative approaches, we offer solutions that are both effective and future-proof. Approach: We understand that each client is unique, with specific needs and goals. Therefore, we take a personalized approach to cater to individual requirements, providing tailored solutions that drive tangible results and create long-lasting partnerships. and Reliability: We are committed to delivering high-quality solutions that exceed expectations. Our stringent quality control processes and attention to detail ensure that we deliver dependable products.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: The success stories here (/success-stories ) speak volumes about the outstanding level of service, support, and ROI that Wavestore delivers to its customers. Are there any particular“wins” or testimonials you'd like to mention?

Kevin Baldwin: One notable success story is our project with a major high street sports retailer in the UK and Europe. The retailer, who turns over in excess of $1bn a year, is rolling out Wavestore solutions in sports retail shops, head offices, distribution centres, and gym locations. This project includes a focus on VMS to enhance site security and support profit protection strategies, as well as utilizing Wavestore's retail analytics to provide data and insights that fuel marketing, merchandising and sales growth. More success stories can be found at Wavestore Success Stories (/success-stories ) .

At Wavestore, we have recognized the need for seamless solutions in the security industry. With a passion for pushing boundaries and embracing cutting-edge technologies, we strive to revolutionize the way our industry operates. Our team of experts brings together a diverse range of talents, combining industry veterans with fresh perspectives, to deliver unparalleled results. Our solutions are applicable to a diverse range of customers and partners, as our success stories attest.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Let's do a deep dive into Wavestore markets. We understand that an expansion is underway in the North American market, including the hiring of two new Regional Sales Managers (RSMs) to complement sales in Canada. Care to elaborate?

Kevin Baldwin: Yes, we are expanding our footprint in North America with the addition of two Regional Sales Managers. One is based in the Northeast, covering areas like Philadelphia, New York, and Pennsylvania, while the other is in the Midwest, covering Illinois, Utah, and surrounding states. This expansion aims to enhance our local presence and support, ensuring that our customers in these regions receive personalized service and quicker response times. As you mention, these new team members complement our sales operation working from Ottawa, led by Fadi Hajjar. Fadi has many years of experience in the security sector providing solutions to a range of customers that value innovation and client centricity. For enquiries, please contact us at ... .

SecuritySolutionsWatch: What's the latest in the UK, rest of Europe, and other international markets?

Kevin Baldwin: In the UK and Europe, we continue to strengthen our market presence through strategic partnerships and innovative product offerings. The UK, Europe and rest of world team's sales strategy is being driven by Mark Claxton, Wavestore MD. We have a diverse range of customers across these markets that represent a range of use-cases, and are focusing effort on creating and nurturing new and existing partner relationships that can demonstrably add value and work together to grow business in tandem. We are also exploring opportunities in emerging markets where there is a growing demand for advanced security solutions. Our goal is to leverage our expertise and adaptable solutions to meet the unique needs of customers across different regions, while actively listening for feedback that can help continually improve our product and offering.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Wavestore CEO, Sam Shalaby, has a most impressive track record in the security space. Without divulging any“top secret” information, may we have a sneak peek into Wavestore acquisition strategy?

Kevin Baldwin: While I can't share specific details, I can say that our acquisition strategy focuses on enhancing our technological capabilities and expanding our market reach. Sam Shalaby's acquisition of Wavestore is a great example of this strategy in action. In addition to Sam being an existing Wavestore user, his previous company Feenics completed a full integration with Wavestore. He saw the potential in Wavestore for growth, as well as an alignment of values around innovation, customer centricity, and quality and reliability. Acquiring Wavestore and its existing talented teams was an exciting opportunity to combine existing skills with fresh perspectives. Our goal is to continue offering cutting-edge technology while expanding our portfolio to meet diverse customer needs.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: We read with great interest on your site regarding“Partnerships”, that,” Our philosophy is based on partnerships. Being open platform and truly independent, we depend on close relationships with system integrators, technology partners, distributors and consultants across the world, to deliver innovative best in-breed total security solutions across a wide variety of markets. Wavestore Partner Program is designed to offer real-world benefits to customers involved in the design, installation and commissioning of electronic security solutions. At Wavestore, we believe we're much better together with close partnerships leading to stronger solutions, happier end-customers and more winning situations.” Please tell us more and want to acknowledge any key Wavestore partners here?

Kevin Baldwin: Our Wavestore Partner Program is a cornerstone of our business strategy. It fosters collaboration with system integrators, technology partners, and consultants to deliver comprehensive security solutions. This program ensures that our solutions are tailored to meet specific needs, leading to enhanced customer satisfaction and successful project outcomes. More information about the Wavestore Partner Program can be found at wavestore/partners (/partners ).

We're always looking to work with new partners and we're confident that our range of solutions and use-cases enable us to add value and increase the partner's likelihood of winning new business, backed up by comprehensive training and support options.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Any upcoming trade events or trade shows you'd like to mention?

Kevin Baldwin: On September 22nd, we're a sponsor of the 30th Anniversary of ASIS Canada Night in Orlando, FL. We're excited to network with like-minded businesses at this event. We're also scheduled to exhibit at The Security Event in Birmingham, UK in April 2025. We're always looking for more opportunities to connect with our customers and are actively exploring ways to increase our face-to-face interactions with partners and system operators, so watch this space for future announcements.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Thank you again for joining us today Kevin. We look forward to further updates! Is there anything else you would like to mention today?

Kevin Baldwin: Thank you for having me. I invite you to continue the conversation and explore more at wavestore/ssw (/ssw ), where we can dive deeper and connect directly. If you're eager to see how Wavestore can transform your security infrastructure with solutions tailored to your needs, don't wait-schedule your personalized demo today at wavestore/demo (/demo ) and let one of our experts show you the power of Wavestore firsthand!

For the complete interview with Kevin Baldwin, Head of Marketing, Wavestore, please click here:

