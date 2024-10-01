Alumobility And Porsche Present Lightweighting Study At Eurocarbody 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Alumobility to Showcase Aluminum's Role in Sustainable Automotive Design at the 26th Global Car Body Benchmarking Conference

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Together with Porsche, Alumobility , the global association committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum in the automotive industry, will have a significant presence at this year's Automotive Circle's EuroCarBody conference, held in Bad Nauheim, Germany, on October 15-17.

This 26th edition of the Global Car Body Benchmarking will highlight cutting-edge production developments in automotive design and technology, with a particular focus on sustainability and lightweighting.

Alumobility will present the Porsche Taycan/Alumobility lightweight study during a technical presentation with a Q&A poster session. The presentation, led by Jens Christlein of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, alongside Dr. Thomas Rudlaff and Dr. Thorolf Schulte of Alumobility, will focus on the highlights of the theoretical case study, converting the existing steel-intensive mixed-material body Top Hat structure of the Porsche Taycan to an all-aluminum Top Hat. The results clearly demonstrate the possibilities and advantages of utilizing aluminum in automotive design to create vehicles that are lighter, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly.

In addition to the technical presentation, Alumobility will exhibit at booth #28, where attendees can engage with experts to discuss the significant role aluminium can play in driving lightweighting in the industry.

This event offers an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to explore how aluminum is paving the way for a more sustainable automotive future.

About Alumobility:

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on theoretical technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

