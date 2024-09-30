Jordan Plays Singapore In U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers
AMMAN - Jordan plays Singapore on Friday in their second U-20 Asian Cup Group J qualifier in Qatar - a qualifying tournament to the U-20 World Cup.
The Kingdom beat Hong Kong 7-0 to top the table on the opening night, as Qatar beat Singapore 3-0 to take second spot. Jordan plays Qatar on September 29.
The 45 Asian teams are playing the AFC qualifiers in 10 groups, with the group winners and five best second-placed teams advancing to the finals scheduled for China in February 2025. Currently, Vietnam and Syria lead Group A, Uzbekistan and Cambodia lead Group B, South Korea and UAE lead group C, Saudi Arabia and Australia lead group D, North Korea and Malaysia lead Group E, Indonesia and Yemen lead Group F, Iran and India lead Group G, Iraq and Thailand lead group H, Japan and Kyrgyzstan lead group I.
