Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation Launches 'Jordan Reads' Marathon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation (AHSF) on Monday launched the annual reading marathon in cooperation with the ministries of education, culture, and youth, the Greater Amman Municipality, and the University of Jordan's library.

Held every September, the event is celebrated nationwide as "Jordan Reads" Day, promoting literacy and fostering a culture of reading across the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Public Security Directorate, through its Rehabilitation and Correction Centres Departments, also took part in the 2024 marathon, aligning with the directorate's broader humanitarian approach to rehabilitation, aiming to create meaningful partnerships with various national and community organisations.

Inmates across the country's correctional facilities participated actively, with libraries inside these centres providing a diverse range of books after completing the necessary preparations to facilitate their engagement in the event.

According to a statement released on Monday, the University of Jordan said that the participation of its library was part of a wider effort spearheaded by AHSF to break a new record by collectively reading thousands of pages across various locations throughout the Kingdom.