Investornewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Reports Results Of AGM, Appoints New Auditing Firm

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
iClick Interactive (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a
renowned
marketing cloud platform in
China
that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is reporting the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”), which was held on Sept. 30, 2024, in Hong Kong. According to the report, company shareholders voted on three agenda items, including the disposal of the company's demand-side marketing solutions business in mainland
China; the disposal of the company's enterprise-solutions business in mainland
China; and the appointment of Winson Ip Wing Wai
as an independent director of the company. All three items were approved, ratified and/or confirmed.
In addition, the company appointed WWC, P.C. Certified Professional Accountants, as its independent registered public accounting firm. The appointment was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors and is effective
Sept. 30, 2024.
To view the full press releases, visit and
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick is a
renowned
marketing cloud platform in
China
. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. For more information about the company, please visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ICLK are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30092024000224011066ID1108732412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.