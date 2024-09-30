Investornewsbreaks Iclick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Reports Results Of AGM, Appoints New Auditing Firm

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) iClick Interactive (NASDAQ: ICLK) , a

renowned

marketing cloud in

China

that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is reporting the results of its annual general meeting of (“AGM”), which was held on Sept. 30, 2024, in Hong Kong. According to the report, company shareholders voted on three agenda items, including the disposal of the company's demand-side marketing solutions business in mainland

China; the disposal of the company's enterprise-solutions business in mainland

China; and the appointment of Winson Ip Wing Wai

as an independent director of the company. All three items were approved, ratified and/or confirmed.

In addition, the company appointed WWC, P.C. Certified Professional Accountants, as its independent registered public accounting firm. The appointment was approved by the audit committee of the board of directors and is effective

Sept. 30, 2024.

To view the full press releases, visit and

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick is a

renowned

marketing cloud platform in

China

. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ICLK are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN