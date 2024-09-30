King Honours Winners Of King Abdullah II Award For Excellence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 30 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Monday attended the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence ceremony at the Cultural Palace, according to a royal court statement.During the event, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty honoured the winners from ministries, public and private institutions, and individuals across seven categories.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein, chairman of the board of trustees of the King Abdullah II Centre for Excellence (KACE), which oversees the awards, also attended the ceremony.Launched in 2002, the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence is aimed at encouraging public and private institutions to adopt best practices, instilling the culture of excellence in performance, and promoting quality services, transparency, innovation, and successful administration.A total of 86 ministries and public sector institutions took part in this year's award for government agencies, while 42 private sector institutions and companies competed for the private sector award.In remarks at the award ceremony highlighting key findings, KACE Vice Chairman Marwan Juma pointed out the need to accelerate the implementation of the new human resources system in the public sector to maintain the efficiency of senior public leadership.Juma stressed the importance of administrative modernisation in improving institutions' performance and their adoption of best practices, which would increase citizen satisfaction, noting the need to focus on automation and digitisation.He said KACE will provide the government with a comprehensive assessment of the current situation to enable it to build on areas of strength and address any potential areas of shortcoming.Heads of the three authorities, senior officials and officers, as well as members of the diplomatic corps attended the ceremony.