FM Holds Phone Talks With Lebanese Caretaker PM, His Norwegian, Spanish Counterparts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, made a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, during which he reiterated the Kingdom's absolute support for Lebanon, its security, stability, sovereignty, and safety of its citizens, and the rejection of the Israeli aggression against it.Safadi conveyed to Mikati the directives of King Abdullah II to provide all possible assistance to Lebanon to deal with the consequences of the war, and to support its efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire.Safadi stressed the need for the international community to act immediately to reach an immediate ceasefire, implement Resolution 1701, support the Lebanese position expressed by Mikati today, which emphasized Lebanon's readiness to implement Resolution 1701, send the army to the South Litani area to perform its full duties in coordination with the international peacekeeping forces in the south, and call on the parliament to convene to elect a president.Safadi underlined the need to immediately intensify all international efforts to stop the dangerous escalation in the region, the first step of which is to stop the aggression on Gaza.Jordan has sent two aid planes to Lebanon and will continue to send whatever assistance it can to help Lebanon and its people.Safadi also made phone calls with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares, during which he discussed the gravity of the dangerous escalation in the region and the danger of not stopping it.Safadi and his Norwegian counterpart emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire and the implementation of Resolution 1701, noting that Lebanon's position announced today by Mikati provides an opportunity that must be supported to reach an immediate ceasefire.Safadi and Alvarez also emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire and the importance of launching immediate international action to protect the region from the danger of continued escalation and the implementation of Resolution 1701, which Lebanon affirms its readiness to fully implement.Safadi and Albares emphasized the need to reach an immediate ceasefire and end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and stop the dangerous escalation in the West Bank as well.