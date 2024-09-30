Top Events Today, Oct 1: J&K Election Voting, New NSE, BSE Transaction Rates, T+2 Bonus, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events today: The third phase of J&K Assembly 2024, and Home Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai are among a host of events lined up for today. Take a look at the events scheduled for the day:

J&K Assembly Elections 2024

The third phase of the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir begins today, October 1. Around 415 candidates are in the fray from 40 seats where would be held in the third and final phase. The first phase of J&K polls was held on September 18. Of the 40 seats where polling would take place today , 16 are in the Kashmir region, while 24 fall in the Jammu region of the erstwhile state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Mumbai today for review meetings of Mumbai and Konkan regions, amid seat sharing talks with the allies of the ruling MahaYuti dispensation in Maharashtra.

According to reports, top sources in the party said that seat sharing talks were on track and consensus was reached on almost 80% seats. State BJP sources indicated that the party would like to fight 150 to 160 seats. Of the 288 seats, the remaining can be distributed among the two key allies, The Hindu reported.

Minimum wage rates for workers

The Central Government announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) on September 27. This revision is intended to help workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, manage the rising cost of living. The revision comes into effect today.

NSE, BSE new rates to be effective today

The BSE and NSE recently revised their transaction charges, which will be effective today. On the BSE, transaction charges for Sensex and Bankex options contracts will rise to ₹3,250 per crore of premium turnover.

NSE has also adjusted its fee structure across various segments. From today, i. e, October 1, a charge of ₹2.97 per lakh of trade value will be applied on both sides in the cash segment.

Sebi's new trading rules in effect from today

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced new rules to make trading bonus shares faster and more efficient. From today, October 1, 2024, investors will be able to trade their bonus shares just two days after the record date.

Australia to offer 1000 work visas

Australia will offer up to 1,000 work and holiday visas annually to Indian citizens from today, as per the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

The pact is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations, specifically in terms of mobility and people-to-people connectivity.

