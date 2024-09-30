Ciphered Launches As The Ultimate Encrypted, On-Chain Telegram Alternative Amid Growing Privacy Concerns

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of digital communication is witnessing a groundbreaking transformation with the launch of Ciphered , a decentralized and encrypted messaging app that addresses growing concerns around privacy and data security. Built on and designed to be the secure alternative to traditional messaging platforms, Ciphered offers a robust, on-chain solution for encrypted conversations, ensuring user data is always protected.







A Timely Response to Telegram's Privacy Policy Changes

The launch of Ciphered comes at a critical juncture for the messaging community. Telegram's recent announcement regarding changes to its Terms of Service (TOS)-which now include sharing users' IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities-has sparked widespread outrage. This alarming shift in privacy policy has left users scrambling for safer alternatives.

As a direct response to this uproar, Ciphered was developed to offer users a privacy-first platform that prioritizes end-to-end encryption and decentralized control. Unlike Telegram, Ciphered does not store, share, or expose any user data, including phone numbers or IP addresses, ensuring that your private conversations remain just that-private.

Ciphered aims to be more than just another encrypted messaging app; it is an ecosystem designed to evolve and enhance user experience through the power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Whether you're a casual user or a community manager, Ciphered's rich suite of features will revolutionize how you communicate in the digital age.

"Our goal with Ciphered is to provide a truly secure, user-friendly platform for communication that's immune to censorship or surveillance. The integration of blockchain and AI allows us to build a future-proof app where privacy and security come first," said a spokesperson for Ciphered.

End-to-End Encryption with AI-Powered Enhancements

At the heart of Ciphered's design lies a commitment to protecting users' data. Encryption is paramount, ensuring that no third party-whether a government entity, hacker, or service provider-can access users' private communications. By utilizing the Ethereum blockchain, Ciphered ensures all messages are on-chain and completely immutable, making the platform immune to external tampering or shutdowns.

The integration of artificial intelligence enhances not only the app's security measures but also its user experience. Ciphered's AI features allow for:

Ciphered's AI ensures that users can access seamless support 24/7, reducing response times and improving user satisfaction.Large conversation threads can be condensed into concise summaries, saving time and helping users focus on key points.Ciphered's AI tools assist content creators in crafting posts, generating ideas, and producing high-quality materials efficiently, all while maintaining encryption integrity.

Ciphered's Roadmap: Shaping the Future of Secure Communication

Ciphered isn't just resting on its laurels; the team has ambitious plans for the future. The platform's roadmap outlines five key stages, designed to continuously improve the user experience, enhance privacy features, and introduce innovative tools for creators, businesses, and communities.

Ciphered's roadmap focuses on building a secure, user-friendly platform while continuously enhancing features and privacy. The initial phase includes the beta release, sticker and GIF support, and the launch of the native $CAI token, followed by $CAI staking. As communication tools expand, users can expect peer-to-peer messaging, secret chats, and mainstream marketing, alongside exchange listings for $CAI. Enhancements such as mobile app availability, stories, voice and video messaging, and advanced search will improve user experience. Ciphered also introduces AI-powered moderation, event management, and automated polls for communities, with future plans for in-app payments, a cryptocurrency wallet, and cross-platform compatibility to ensure continuous innovation.

Security, Privacy, and Innovation Combined

Ciphered is designed for individuals, businesses, and creators who demand the highest level of privacy and security in their communication tools. By keeping all data on-chain, Ciphered guarantees that no sensitive information can ever be compromised or removed by third parties.

Moreover, the platform's innovative use of AI will improve the efficiency and functionality of the app over time. Whether you're looking for automatic content creation, message summarization, or advanced community management tools, Ciphered's AI-powered features will help you manage your communications effortlessly-all without sacrificing security.

Join the Future of Secure Messaging



The Ciphered team is committed to ongoing development, with a clear vision of expanding communication features, enhancing user experience, and fostering the growth of blockchain technology. As concerns over digital privacy continue to mount, Ciphered is poised to lead the charge in providing a safe, reliable, and user-friendly alternative to traditional messaging apps.



For more information, visit Ciphered's official website or follow Ciphered on social media to stay up-to-date on news and announcements.



About Ciphered



Ciphered is a decentralized, encrypted messaging platform designed to provide users with unparalleled privacy and security. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Ciphered ensures that all communications are stored on-chain, making them immune to censorship, data breaches, and third-party surveillance. With a focus on user empowerment, Ciphered integrates AI-powered tools for seamless customer support, content creation, and advanced moderation, making it the ultimate messaging solution for individuals, creators, and communities seeking a secure alternative to traditional platforms. For more information, visit ciphered.ai .



