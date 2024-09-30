The Rose Launches Thirty-One-Day Podcast Marathon For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Let's Talk About Your Breasts" is now in its second season.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rose , a leading breast organization, announces the launch of its second annual podcast marathon, Let's Talk About Your Breasts , for Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. The initiative will feature 31 consecutive daily episodes, aiming to educate and empower women about breast health.Throughout the month of October, The Rose will cover a range of topics, including personal stories, tips for spousal support, and insights from medical professionals and advocates. Notably, the series will include discussions with survivors, including The Rose's youngest patient diagnosed at the age of eighteen.The podcast will also highlight various fundraising events that support The Rose's programs. Dorothy Gibbons, Co-founder and CEO of The Rose, states, "This October our message is 'Thank you for Being a Friend' and stress that women taking care of their health are truly being a friend to their bodies. We embrace the pink of October and send our thanks to so many friends of The Rose who support our mission.”Dr. Sarfaraz Sadruddin, known as Dr. Raz, The Rose's lead radiologist, emphasizes the importance of early detection: "When you catch it early, it's curable."The Rose addresses barriers that prevent women from accessing breast health services. Through programs like Empower Her®, the organization ensures that uninsured women have access to mammograms and necessary treatments. Gibbons adds, "If you have someone you know who is low income and needs a mammogram, we want them to apply for our program."About The Rose:Since 1986, The Rose has provided high quality breast healthcare to all women, regardless of their ability to pay. Its mission is to save lives through quality breast health services, advocacy and access to care for all. As a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence, The Rose is led by Fellowship trained physicians and offers advanced digital technology including 3-D tomosynthesis mammography, diagnostic workups, biopsies and its nationally recognized Patient Navigation Program ensures access to treatment and a continuum of care for all women. As a major part of Southeast Texas' Healthcare Safety Net, The Rose is a strong advocate for quality breast healthcare and access to care. The Rose provides direct medical services to 40,000 insured and uninsured patients annually. Two Houston-based comprehensive Diagnostic Centers and Mobile Mammography Coaches provide services to women throughout 43 counties in Southeast Texas.Listeners can access Let's Talk About Your Breasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon, and anywhere podcasts are available. For more information about The Rose and its services, visit therose.To schedule a media interview with any member of The Rose, please contact Ivis Batista at 978-885-7306 or email .... For more information, or to donate or volunteer, please visit .

