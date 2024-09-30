Kuwait FM Meets Netherlands Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Monday with Netherlands counterpart Caspar Veldkamp on the sidelines of the Global Coalition Against Daesh, or the so-called (ISIS), foreign ministers meeting here in Washington. The two sides discussed developing cooperation and bilateral ties, as well as the recent regional and international developments. (end) msa

