Avangrid Wins 2024 AEIC Achievement Award For Improving Grid Reliability Through Robotics

(L-R): Rogerio Camargo, Director of Reliability and Technical Process, Marco Hernandez, Principal Engineer - Substation Maintenance, and Flavio Andrade, Senior Director, Processes & at Avangrid

Avangrid was recognized for its collaboration with Boston Dynamics and Levatas to evaluate the effectiveness of robotics and AI at substation facilities.

- Rogerio CamargoORANGE, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that leading sustainable energy company Avangrid has received one of the Association's 2024 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.Avangrid was recognized for its collaboration with Boston Dynamics and Levatas to evaluate the effectiveness of robotics and artificial intelligence at substation facilities. Over the past year, Avangrid has used Sparky, an agile mobile robot developed by Boston Dynamics, to inspect equipment through thermal imaging, analog gauge readings, and damaged insulator detection.“We are proud to pioneer the use of robotics and artificial intelligence to enhance grid reliability, pushing the boundaries of technology to improve our electric grid,” said Pedro Azagra, CEO of Avangrid.“As a leader in sustainable energy, we are driven to explore new alternatives in our daily operations. The development of Sparky is a testament to our commitment to developing and implementing innovative technology to detect faults and disruptions within our substation infrastructure, ensuring we maintain the highest quality standards for our customers. This project is just the beginning as we look to implement AI in other areas of our business to enhance grid performance and reliability.”“Introducing Sparky to the substation environment has been a rewarding experience,” said Rogerio Camargo, Director of Reliability and Technical Processes at Avangrid.“We have developed multiple applications for its unique abilities and have many more plans, as the opportunities are endless. We are close to achieving full robot autonomy with the development and construction of Sparky's doghouse at the substation. Sparky has been trained to work 24/7, identifying anomalies that could lead to substation outages, with the ultimate goal of enhancing our customers' experience.”Sparky's infrared camera can capture thermal images to analyze temperature information and compare the phases of frequently used equipment: Power Transformers, Breakers, Switches, Connections, etc... It can also read analog gauges and monitor for anomalies that fall outside a specified range. The images and readings are both transformed into digital models that are used to notify operations if an anomaly is detected.“Avangrid is opening doors for the utility industry by introducing artificial intelligence into its operations,” said Steve Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of AEIC.“As our grid continues to evolve, member companies like Avangrid are finding innovative solutions that improve reliability and customer satisfaction.”Avangrid was presented with the award on Friday, September 27th at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, CO. To see a full list of 2024 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit .About AEICAEIC brings together the electric utility industry's leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry's longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC's members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit .

