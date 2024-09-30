Dickey’S Barbecue Pit Celebrates 83Rd Anniversary With A Focus On Menu, Franchisee Success And Giving Back

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, TX, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey's Barbecue Pit, the world's largest barbecue franchise, is proud to celebrate its 83rd anniversary this October. Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family in Dallas, the iconic Texas-style barbecue brand has grown into a global restaurant company, with 866 restaurants across eight concepts. The past year has been one of focus mostly on its core, barbecue roots as the family-owned and operated business, launches an expanded menu in all Dickey's Barbecue locations and on dickeys.com. Dickey's Barbecue Franchise will also celebrate its anniversary with guest loyalty specials and giving back all month long.

As Dickey's enters its 83rd year, the company is taking significant steps to ensure its continued success by focusing on reinvesting with franchisees and giving back to local communities. The brand is reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and brand consistency. Under the leadership of husband and wife team, Roland Dickey, Jr ., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc., the company has embraced a strategic shift back to its core barbecue offerings.

“This anniversary is not just a celebration of our history, but of our future,” said Laura Rea Dickey.“Over the past year, we've doubled down on our barbecue and paused our focus on some of our other concepts. We have spent the past year prioritizing our barbecue menu, strengthening our franchise system and reinvesting in our restaurants.”

Strategic Focus: Barbecue first

Dickey's has taken on four key initiatives to celebrate 83 years in business

1. Expanded Menu: the brand will launch a new expanded menu featuring southern favorites like crispy fried chicken, country fried steak, loaded mashed potatoes with gravy and three more loaded, stuffed baked potatoes to complement its traditional barbecue offerings that are smoked on site.

2. Restaurant Reinvestment: the brand launched a capital improvements campaign, heavily reinvesting in their traditional restaurants with upgrades including exterior signage, digital menu boards, catering van wraps, drive thru boards and store remodels.

3. Barbecue Focus: the brand has opted to stop expanding five of its non-barbecue concepts and retire licensing agreements outside its traditional franchise system. Dickey's has opted to terminate and transition non-compliant restaurants, both traditional and licensed locations. Dickey's has also expanded its brand champion program of giving 20% of royalties back to Dickey's Barbecue Franchisees that meet brand standards and achieve operational, barbecue excellence.

4. Giving Back: the brand kicks off anniversary celebrations with exclusive rewards for Big Yellow Cup rewards members. Their iconic Big Yellow Cup pink to support breast cancer with a portion of all pink cup sales in October going to fund breast cancer screening in first responders. Finally, the brand will host their annual Denim & Diamonds event for The Dickey Foundation in order to raise over $250,000 to support grants for first responders in their local restaurant communities.

Looking Ahead: Long-Term Success

Dickey's also looks at its 83rd anniversary as an opportunity and an obligation to ensure the brands long term success for both its barbecue business and its barbecue franchisees.

“Our focus at Dickey's is on our core brand and our barbecue franchisees,” said Roland Dickey, Jr.“We are focused on ensuring we a strong barbecue future as we continue this journey together and celebrate our 83rd anniversary.”

Roland Dickey, Jr. added,“Continuing to serve better and better barbecue and build the Dickey's brand takes us back to our legacy and what my grandfather began in 1941. It's a heritage that we're really proud of, and we will continue to carry it well into the future-hopefully for another 83 years."

As Dickey's Barbecue Pit celebrates 83 years of Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM, the company is committed to continuing its tradition of delivering authentic, high-quality barbecue while ensuring that franchisees have the resources and support they need to thrive.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

